Man seriously injured after fall from roof during St Patrick's Day celebrations

A partygoer has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a two-story building in Dunedin on Thursday afternoon.

The St Patrick's Day festivities in Dunedin’s student quarter began with drinking before sunrise and a couch fire before mid-morning.

A young man fell after climbing onto a roof on Thursday at one of the flats at 601 Castle St.

A St John spokesperson said they received a call to an incident in Castle Street at 2.07pm.

“One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle responded to the scene. One patient was treated and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.”

In 2021, 601B Castle St won the Worst Flat Award, as judged by Dunedin student magazine Critic Te Arohi.

The judge wrote that a hole in the roof of the flat was the selling point, however it is unclear if it is the same flat involved in the incident.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Partygoers on a Dunedin student roof, photo taken before someone fell off and was taken to the emergency department. It is unclear if any person on the roof in this photo is the one who fell.

Throughout the morning hundreds of partygoers enjoying the celebrations across North Dunedin appeared to be intoxicated, but well-behaved.

As the day went on police appeared to increase their presence.

Earlier in the day, a Stuff reporter on the scene observed police shutting down a party at the same address and telling people to get off the roof.

For many, celebrating St Patrick's Day was a release of pent-up frustration over a miserable start to the year, with numerous residents spending at least 10 days in isolation during the Covid outbreak that coincided with the return of thousands of students to Dunedin.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A person has been injured in an incident at the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Castle St, Dunedin.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff St Patrick's Day celebration in Dunedin's student quarter

Green-clad students, including Boston Celtic fans, leprechauns and a Tellytubby, told Stuff they were frustrated with how Covid-19 had cancelled Orientation Week and weren't willing to let the Omicron variant take St Patrick's Day from them too.

On Thursday morning, police presence on Castle St was minimal.

Last year police reported few problems, but said the levels of intoxication continued to be significant year-on-year.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Firefighters douse a couch fire at a Castle St address.

Heralded as a day of glorified binge-drinking by outsiders looking in, the young participants believed they were respecting tradition.

“It's in the top three days of the year. It goes Christmas, New Years, then St Paddy's,” said a student who asked to not be named as they had lied to their boss about having Covid-19 symptoms to get the day off.

Early birds who finished six drinks before 6am were awarded bragging rights for completing the tradition ‘six before six’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A keg is transported the old-fashioned way across the student quarter.

Some successful participants were among the hundreds gathered at Brackens Lookout, beside the Northern Cemetery on Lovelock Ave.

The hundreds were broken down into smaller groups and were generally well-behaved at 11.30am.

The lookout was a popular spot for first years and Dunedin party tourists who didn’t have a flat to go to.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Students coddle their boxes of booze at Brackens Lookout, above Lovelock Avenue in Dunedin.

Some told Stuff they had travelled from Lincoln University to participate in the festivities.

A police van patrolled the streets of North Dunedin to keep an eye on things.

The Covid outbreak had led to many traditional events being cancelled, with police also shutting down large parties in an effort to reduce transmission of the virus.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Cops continue to be present in the student quarter on St Patrick's Day.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said six flats in the area had notified that they were having St Patrick’s Day parties, and the hosts were aware of their responsibilities.

That wasn't always evident, with a notorious block of flats already having had one couch fire by 9am.

Fire and Emergency spokesman Simon Lyford confirmed a fire appliance was called out to a couch burning on Castle St, and the fire was quickly put out.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Some 9am drinking on Castle St.

The festivities were an increasingly popular day on the student calendar, and perhaps more so given the cancelled events at the start of the year, Bond said.

Police had several shifts to cater for the different “waves” of partying students, including those who started well before dawn.

Other parties were likely to start at noon, and others go well into the night, he said.

“It is a big day.”

The students had generally been good-natured, with police having had to warn just one group of males for urinating on North Ground, between the city's one-way system.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A lookout in North Dunedin is a popular spot for people who don’t live in local flats, like first years from halls of residences or Dunedin party tourists.

Meanwhile, a party on London St stuck out like a sore thumb, with the alumni of St Patrick’s College in Wellington wearing their old blue uniforms.

One of the hosts, who also asked to be anonymous because he'd also lied to someone about his state of health, said it was an annual affair centred around comradery and “getting a bit munted”.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Alumni from St Patrick's College, Wellington, celebrating St Patrick's day in Dunedin.

“We're doing nothing wrong, we know we’re under 100 people,” another participant said.