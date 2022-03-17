Two people seriously injured after falling from roof, balcony at St Patrick's Day parties

Emergency services help a person who had fallen from a roof of a Castle St flat earlier shut down by police.

Two Dunedin partygoers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling from buildings, just hours apart.

The St Patrick's Day festivities in Dunedin’s student quarter began on Thursday with drinking before sunrise and a couch fire before mid-morning.

Emergency services were called to Park St about 4.30pm, to reports a person had fallen from a balcony.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle responded, and transported a person with serious injuries to Dunedin Hospital.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Partygoers on the roof of student flats in Dunedin, earlier in the day before someone fell and was taken to the emergency department.

Earlier, a young man fell after climbing onto a roof at one of the flats at 601 Castle St.

At the same address several hours before the incident, a Stuff reporter saw a dozen police officers calling for partygoers to get off the roof and leave the address.

Police formed a line, repeating “move on” until the party was broken up.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff A person is injured on Park St, Dunedin, on St Patrick's Day.

A St John spokesperson said they received a call to an incident in Castle Street at 2.07pm.

“One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle responded to the scene. One patient was treated and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.”

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 19-year-old man was taken to Dunedin Hospital with back injuries.

“This is a reminder that climbing on roofs at any time is risky behaviour and even more so when intoxicated.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police shut down a party at 601 Castle St hours before someone fell from a roof.

Officers had earlier visited several large gatherings to give students harm prevention advice, including educating partygoers on Covid-19 red setting restrictions.

A witness of the fall, who asked to not be named, said there had been nearly 100 people below the roof where the 19-year-old fell.

He said two people were on the roof, and the crowd below was trying to get them to come down.

"We told them not to be heroes, it wasn't funny," said the witness, who also lived on Castle St.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A student drinks outside 601 Castle St before the party was shut down by police.

"Some roofs you know are okay to be on, but everyone knew that roof wasn't safe, you can tell by looking at it."

He said that everyone just wanted to have a good time, and the incident shouldn't define the day.

At mid-morning police also attended a couch fire outside a flat on Castle St.

Fire and Emergency spokesman Simon Lyford confirmed a fire appliance was called out to a couch burning on Castle St, and the fire was quickly put out.

“This is extremely dangerous and stupid as it was close to the building and posed a risk to the flat, as well to the people standing close by,” said Bond.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Firefighters douse a couch fire at a Castle St address.

“Police are investigating who lit it to hold them responsible.”

Overall the behaviour was good, he said, “but unfortunately there have been a few idiots that police have had to speak to and remind them of acceptable behaviour”.

No arrests have been made.

Extra police were rostered on, and would continue to have a presence in and around the student quarter.

St John Coastal Otago area operations manager Doug Third said ambulance staff were already experiencing high workloads due to Covid.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff A person is loaded into an ambulance after reportedly falling from a height on Park St.

“On top of that we've had a spate of alcohol-related incidents due to St Patrick's Day student revellers.”

Ambulance staff had been busy at the Brackens View lookout, where mainly first-year students had suffered injuries due to intoxication and broken glass.

“They are all running out of steam,” Third told Stuff on Thursday afternoon.

To cater for the increased workload, St John had called in an extra ambulance crew from Mosgiel.

Third said it was disappointing that their already stretched crews had to cope with an increased workload due incidents that “were all preventable”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Doug Third, of St John, on the phone as he attends a job at 601 Castle St

“It is all alcohol related. It is all binge-drinking. It is all preventable.”

He urged partygoers to look after themselves, keep each other safe, “and don't overindulge”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A police officer outside 601 Castle St, before a party was shut down on Thursday, about midday.

For many, celebrating St Patrick's Day was a release of pent-up frustration over a miserable start to the year, with numerous residents spending at least 10 days in isolation during the Covid outbreak that coincided with the return of thousands of students to Dunedin.

Green-clad students, including Boston Celtic fans, leprechauns and a Tellytubby, told Stuff they were frustrated with how Covid-19 had cancelled Orientation Week and weren't willing to let the Omicron variant take St Patrick's Day from them too.

Last year police reported few problems, but said the levels of intoxication continued to be significant year-on-year.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A keg is transported the old-fashioned way across the student quarter.

Heralded as a day of glorified binge-drinking by outsiders looking in, the young participants believed they were respecting tradition.

Some told Stuff they had travelled from Lincoln University to participate in the festivities.

“It's in the top three days of the year. It goes Christmas, New Years, then St Paddy's,” said a student who asked to not be named as they had lied to their boss about having Covid-19 symptoms to get the day off.

Early birds who finished six drinks before 6am were awarded bragging rights for completing the tradition “six before six”.

STUFF Students party on Castle St, Dunedin to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

The Covid outbreak had led to many traditional events being cancelled, with police also shutting down large parties in an effort to reduce transmission of the virus.

The festivities were an increasingly popular day on the student calendar, and perhaps more so given the cancelled events at the start of the year, Bond said.

Police had several shifts to cater for the different “waves” of partying students, including those who started well before dawn.

“It is a big day.”

A University of Otago spokeswoman said the institution was working closely with police and the Otago University Students’ Association to communicate with students about social gatherings on St Patrick’s Day.

An email sent to students on Tuesday from Proctor Dave Scott reminded them of the restrictions of the Covid-19 red setting, and asked students to drink responsibly and look after themselves and others.

“Currently, our health system is stretched with our hospital and medical centres significantly under pressure with Covid-related work. Now is not the time to get injured,” the email read.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Students coddle their boxes of booze at Brackens Lookout, above Lovelock Avenue in Dunedin.

The university was aware of a fire being lit in the area and any student found lighting a fire would face disciplinary action, the spokesperson said.