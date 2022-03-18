Stock truck driver shaken after campervan ploughs into truck, killing his dog

Robert Johnston was devastated after his dog Cash was killed in a crash.

The last thing Robert Johnston remembers before a campervan ploughed into the side of his truck was seeing a flash of white and a “massive explosion”.

The stock truck driver continued down the road for about 2 kilometres before pulling over at a safe spot, thinking the other driver was dead.

“I swear he had to be dead, from the impact,” Johnston said.

But when he looked over, he realised it was his dog who had died.

“My dog didn’t look like my dog any more, he was just mushed, and he was my best mate.”

Johnston was driving a “fully loaded” truck, transporting 830 lambs along State Highway 1 in Ashburton on March 8 when a campervan going in the opposite direction crossed the centre line in front of him, he said.

“Within about 5 metres he popped out, crossed the centre line and hit me.

“I just remember seeing this white thing and a massive explosion.”

The campervan “proceeded to slide down” the side of the truck and “crushed” his dog’s head which was out of the dog box in the middle of the truck.

Two fire crews, two ambulance units and police responded to the crash which initially blocked the road.

A St John spokeswoman said two patients were treated, one with minor and the other with moderate injuries. Both were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Johnston said he was “cut up” on the right side of his body after the campervan took out the side mirror and smashed the window. The crash had also ripped the pillar out of the front of the cab and damaged the trailer, writing off the truck, he said.

He took a week off work but not having his dog, Cash, by his side was the most difficult thing since he returned to work on Wednesday.

“I’m still struggling being back in the truck now, it’s just not the same.”

The pair had spent almost every day of the past two years together since Johnston bought him to help round up stock.

“He was my mate and loyal, God he was loyal.”

Johnston said the crash left him with a loss of confidence on the road.

In his 25 years as a truck driver, he had already been involved in a fatal crash when a car ploughed into the side of his truck at an intersection and died at the scene.

“I’m still paying the price now, I’m driving someone else’s truck that’s not mine, my truck will be off the road for [who] knows how long.

“I’m struggling with whether I want to do this job anymore.”

Johnston said he had been told by police the campervan driver had been “overtaking aggressively” before the crash.

”I don’t know whether he was in shock or what, but he just didn’t seem to care that he’d killed my dog and the damage that he’d done.”

He was grateful for the support he had received from people at the scene and his employer and hoped his dash cam footage, which was with police, would help him understand what happened and give him closure.

Being on the road almost every day, Johnston said he witnessed a lot of impatient drivers, driving recklessly.

“I feel fortunate that it was me he hit. If that had been a car, not a big truck, it would’ve been horrific.”