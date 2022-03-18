Fatal crash shows risks of driver fatigue after international travel - Coroner

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that the border will fully reopen for Australian tourists in April, and then visa-waiver countries a month later.

As New Zealand's international borders open, one coroner is warning of the risks of driver fatigue after an international flight.

Coroner Alexander Ho​ urged travellers to consider if they are rested enough to take on a long drive.

The comments are from a report into the death of David James Alletson​, who died in a crash on State Highway 1 in Northland's Moerewa on September 11, 2019.

Alletson, 69, was a Taipā resident, but had been living in Australia and flew to Auckland Airport the day before the crash.

Derek Flynn/Stuff David Alletson died shortly after a head-on crash on State Highway 1 in Northland's Moerewa. (File photo)

On the day of the crash, he was driving alone, presumably to his home in Taipā, Ho said.

At 3.20pm, Alletson’s car suddenly swerved across the centre line and crashed head-on with an SUV. He died of his injuries before first responders arrived.

Ho found the crash was not caused by alcohol, speed, road design, nor mechanical issues.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Alletson had been living in Australia and flew to Auckland International Airport the day before his crash. (File photo)

Five factors indicated the crash was caused by fatigue: it was a head-on, the driver was over 50 (with older people having more disturbed sleep), it was a straight segment of road, he was the single occupant in the car and the lack of emergency action.

Alletson was also thought to have travelled to New Zealand for a family funeral, and may have been suffering emotional distress, which could have compounded any tiredness, Ho said.

Alletson’s death is a reminder to all drivers to consider if they sufficiently rested before driving, he said.

John Bisset/Stuff The fatal crash is a reminder to all drivers to consider if they have rested enough before driving, Coroner Alexander Ho said. (File photo)

“Risk factors particularly include, but are not limited to, those who have recently arrived from international flights or those who have not been sleeping well,” Ho said.

“I address readers directly: Ask yourself whether you are sufficient rested to handle the drive, and any possible delays, before setting out.

“Do not assume that fatigue and sleep-related crashes only happen to others.”

123RF Driver tiredness as a cause of crashes is thought to be underestimated by 33 per cent, Northland Road Safety says. (File photo)

Warning signs of tiredness easy to spot – road safety advocate

International flyers, as well as people arriving on cruise ships, are at risk of driver fatigue, agreed Ian Crayton-Brown​ from Road Safety Northland.

International arrivals should be encouraged spend at least one night in a motel before taking on a long drive, such as Northland’s windy roads, he thought.

But Crayton-Brown said driver fatigue is also a problem for everyone, including truck drivers, shift workers, and people from busy households.

“No matter where you come from or what you’ve been doing, if you're tired, as soon as you get behind the wheel of a car, you’re at risk.”

Research showed fatigue as a cause of crashes was underestimated by up to 33 per cent, he said.

Crayton-Brown said drivers need to stop ignoring warning signs of tiredness.

“It’s things like starting yawning, getting more distracted, losing concentration, reactions slowing down – there’s heaps of warning signs, and a lot of us recognise them but ignore them.”

As well as getting a good sleep the night before a big drive, Crayton-Brown said taking regular breaks and staying hydrated can help.

STEFANO CAVORETTO/123RF Sleepy drivers should take a power nap of 15 to 20 minutes, and no more than 40 minutes. (File photo)

Drivers who are feeling sleepy should safely pull over and take a power nap – sleeping for 15 to 20 minutes, and no more than 40, in the passenger seat, then waiting 10 minutes before driving again.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advises drivers to avoid being on the road when they would normally be sleeping, avoid alcohol, share the driving if possible and snack on light, fresh foods.

Drivers should also recognise the warning signs, including: difficulty focusing, keeping eyes open or holding your head up; daydreaming, yawning or rubbing eyes repeatedly; drifting from your lane; missing signs or exits; and feeling restless and irritable.

Waka Kotahi also advises a power nap, but said drivers should find a place to sleep for an extended period if they still feel tired.