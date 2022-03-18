KFC's secret herbs and spices up for grabs on TradeMe - or is it?

A battered old tin of KFC seasoning is on TradeMe for $1 reserve.

A popular takeaway joint’s secret herbs and spices could soon be revealed with a TradeMe auction holding the key.

A large battered and rusted old tin of ‘K.F.C seasoning and salt’ has been listed on TradeMe for $1 reserve, and its owner, Star McColl, believes it has never been cracked open.

She said despite being tempted to crack the lid open numerous times, especially during lockdown to fry up some finger lickin’ chicken, the 3 kilogram can of flavouring felt full and appeared unopened.

The tin she had been “dragging around for years” around the country, originally from a relative’s father who was as sales rep in Dunedin. The tin is one of the last remaining from a box full of them bought “50 odd years ago”. His wife would cook up the Kentucky Fried Chicken delicacy at home, she said.

The decades old ingredients now have McColl wondering if they’ll still be edible, but she said it was “probably so full of preservatives and MSG, it’s probably fine to eat”.

The ripped and faded label reads that to use the ‘seasoning and salt’, ‘add contents of can to 10kg of flour and mix thoroughly’.

’Note: Do not add salt.’

Makes you wonder if maybe there’s already enough in the tin.

Late last year, she posted a picture of the tin on a Facebook page to see if it was “worth keeping or any interested buyers” in the piece of takeaway history.

It became quite a talking point, she said, with 100 comments, and some offering snippets that Nestle used to make the coveted herbs and spices mix.

The battered old tin’s owner, Star McColl says while she’s been tempted to open the can, it's been a real talking point.

She said she had also heard that the 11 herbs and spices were so top secret, half were produced in Australia and the other half in New Zealand.

While it was suggested on Facebook that maybe the tin didn't hold the herbs and spices, only the seasoning and salt, she said the tin gave the family a chuckle, contemplating the tin’s contents and considering “sending it away to find out what the secret herbs and spices are”.

KEVIN STENT KFC advertising supplement in the Auckland Star Thursday, August 19, 1971. Celebrating the first KFC to open in New Zealand, at Royal Oak, Auckland.

“It’s a bit of a joke.”

The $1 reserve auction ends on Sunday at 8.12pm, and she didn't care if it went for the starting price.

“It’s not the prettiest tin in the world. It’s not something you want to display in your kitchen.”

“Someone might find it’s a collectible, or they might not, but either way it’s a bit of a talking point.”