Auckland man's body lay in hostel for up to 11 days after synthetic cannabis death

Synthetic cannabis has claimed tens of lives in New Zealand. (File photo)

An Auckland man lay dead in his hostel room for up to 11 days before he was found by the accommodation manager.

Timothy Gerard Burns, 55, died after taking synthetic cannabis between May 3 and May 14, 2018, at a central Auckland hostel.

He had been released from prison two months earlier on March 7, but with no accommodation to go to, he ended up homeless, in emergency housing then a boarding house.

Coroner Tania Tetitaha investigated his death and found the lack of stable accommodation delayed addiction treatment and “resulted in drug relapse within days of his release”.

Burns’ last communication was a text he sent on May 3.

This was also the day of his final report with his probation officer, when it was agreed he would move from weekly to fortnightly monitoring.

Tetitaha noted this was despite Burns admitting to using methamphetamine just two weeks after his release.

“Even when drug abuse was strongly suspected, due to his compliance with release conditions no therapeutic intervention occurred and he was given reduced monitoring,” she said.

“Better co-ordination of these services prior to Mr Burn’s prison release would have ensured a seamless transition from prison to community addictions treatment.”

Gordon Smith thought he wouldn't get addicted to synthetic cannabis. He was wrong.

CCTV from Oceanic Hostel showed him entering his room on May 3. He was not recorded leaving after that.

His body was found “deceased and decomposed” on May 14 after another resident complained to the hostel manager about a smell coming from the room.

Dr Rexson Tse, a forensic pathologist, performed a post-mortem examination and established the cause of death was synthetic cannabis toxicity.

The coroner said there was not enough evidence to establish whether his death was an intentional act or an accidental overdose.

The synthetic cannabinoid AMB-FUBINACA was found in Burns’ blood, in a jar containing plant material and on a V drinks can that had been turned into a smoking device.

At the time of his death, it was not illegal to possess or use AMB-FUBINACA. It was made a Class A drug in August 2019.

The report notes after his release from prison he was refused supported accommodation and took a room at a boarding lodge.

“At the time he was motivated to make changes for his children,” Tetitaha said.

Google Maps/Supplied The Oceanic Hostel in Auckland, where Timothy Burns died after smoking synthetic cannabis.

There did not appear to be any clarity about how and when he was supposed to complete the alcohol and drug treatment (AOD) programme that was one of his release conditions.

Written treatment plans could have been negotiated before Burns’ release, the coroner said, to identify his accommodation, treatment pathways, monitoring and reviews.

This would be in line with the recommendations of a World Health Organisation report, which found overdose deaths among prisoners immediately after release were “unacceptably high”.

The Ministry of Health and Department of Corrections have made changes to policy and legislation since Burns’ death.

Corrections has developed an alcohol and drug strategy, expanded the range of accommodation support, developed a process for staff to follow when there has been a suspected drug or alcohol relapse, and develops plans for prisoners before they leave custody.

The Ministry of Health has streamlined AOD assessment and treatment processes for offenders and has contracted Waitematā DHB to provide a “getting started” programme focusing on the transition from prison to the community.

In light of these changes, the coroner did not make any further recommendations.