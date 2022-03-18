Most stranded pilot whales found dead on Farewell Spit

Most of the pilot whales that stranded at Farewell Spit have died.

Just five of 34 pilot whales stranded on Farewell Spit survived the night.

Department of Conservation Tākaka operations manager Dave Winterburn on Friday said rangers were on site and providing immediate care to the live animals.

“The whales have now been out of the water for some time,” Winterburn said. “We are not seeking any assistance from the public as we have enough rangers on site to manage the situation.”

To ensure the dead whales were treated appropriately, DOC was working with Manawhenua ki Mohua, an iwi-mandated organisation representing Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Rārua and Te Ātiawa in Golden Bay.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Dead long-finned pilot whales line the beach at Farewell Spit in February last year. Conservation staff and volunteers were able to refloat 38 of the 49 stranded whales.

In a Facebook post, Project Jonah said DOC rangers and Project Jonah senior medics were on the beach at first light to look for the whales that were reported on Thursday evening to have stranded at Farewell Spit.

“Five whales have survived so far and are being monitored and assessed to see if they are candidates for a refloat,” the post says.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF In February last year volunteers, conservation staff and members of Project Jonah helped refloat 38 of 49 pilot whales that stranded at Farewell Spit.

A spotter plane would search the bay for any other whales.

“Our marine mammal medics continue to be on standby but have not been mobilised,” the Project Jonah post says. “No additional help is being requested at this time.”

Winterburn said DOC received reports of the whale stranding about 6pm on Thursday. Rangers found the pilot whales spread along several kilometres of beach. “A number of the whales were deceased.”

An incoming tide combined with night conditions meant the rangers were unable to remain on site.

“While this event is unfortunate, whale strandings are a natural phenomenon,” Winterburn said.

Nina Hindmarsh/Stuff Volunteers work to keep stranded whales alive after a stranding at Farewell Spit in February 2021. (Video published February 2021)

The cause was not known, but Golden Bay was a high stranding area with Farewell Spit hooking around the northern entrance into the bay and forming extensive, many kilometres wide, intertidal sand flats, he said.

Project Jonah has a specific page of instructions for strandings in Golden Bay due to the high frequency of events in the area.

Last February, more than 40 long-finned pilot whales were stranded, conservation staff and volunteers were able to refloat 38 of the 49 whales and guide them back to sea.