Dunedin student found unconscious with blood from his ears after stair fall

Emergency services help a person who had fallen from a roof of a Castle St flat earlier shut down by police.

A student who fell from indoor stairs at a student flat was found unconscious with blood coming from his ears, police say.

The 22-year-old man was in Dunedin Hospital's intensive care unit in a critical but stable condition, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The student had fallen from a second storey stairway at a Park St flat on Thursday about 5pm.

Several hours earlier, a 19-year-old man fell after climbing onto a roof at one of the flats at 601 Castle St during St Patrick Day celebrations.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Partygoers on a Dunedin student roof, hours before someone fell off and was taken to the emergency department.

The two men were in hospital as a result of preventable injuries, Bond said.

“If they hadn’t been drinking then the services of St John and Dunedin Hospital wouldn’t have been needed,” he said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A student drinks outside 601 Castle St before the party was shut down by police on Thursday.

“This is what ACC are spending millions of dollars on at the moment as these injuries were preventable and had tied up emergency services from attending other emergency calls throughout the day.”

It was a busy day and night for Dunedin police with drunken revellers celebrating St Patrick's Day across the student quarter.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Students celebrate St Patrick's Day at Brackens View lookout above Lovelock Avenue in Dunedin on Thursday.

One of the largest gatherings outside of the traditional party areas of Castle St, was Brackens View which overlooks the city’s student quarter.

It attracted between 300 and 400 mainly first-year students, Bond said.

Those partygoers, who finally left the area about 10pm, were largely well-behaved but left behind a huge mess, Bond said.

Police also investigated a report of a student being hit with a bottle on Castle St about 10.35pm, but their investigation found he had hit his head on the ground.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The aftermath of St Patrick's Day celebrations in Dunedin at Brackens View.

Around the same time an 18-year-old was arrested for obscene language directed at police on Castle St, and was referred to the University's Proctor.

Police also dealt with a large party outside a Castle St flat, with music being played from a second storey balcony.

It was shut down and a large crowd dispersed.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The remains after St Patrick's Day celebrations in Dunedin.

On Friday morning, a handful of student residents were up early to clean up after themselves and fellow partygoers.

That included Arana College students who filled a caged trailer with rubbish, consisting mostly of cans, boxes, glass and abandoned green accessories.

Mixed in with the rubbish was a Covid test, the volunteers said.

St Patrick’s Day celebrations was the biggest student party of the year for an area hit hard by Covid when thousands of students returned to the city in February.

Dunedin's student quarter has seen several incidents of partygoers being injured in the past, including the death of a Sophia Crestani who died in a stairway pile up at a student flat in 2019.

In March 2016, 18 students were injured, two seriously, after a balcony collapsed at a Six60 concert on Castle St.