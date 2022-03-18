Patients to Dunedin Hospital ED 'increased dramatically' on St Patrick's Day

Emergency services help a person who had fallen from a roof of a Castle St flat earlier shut down by police.

Dunedin Hospital's emergency department was slammed by an influx of injured green-clad party goers who had attended St Patrick's Day celebrations.

Large parties at flats across the student quarter came after the area was already hit hard by Covid when thousands of students returned to the city in February.

Hospital staff were continuing to deal with Covid-19 in the community, but on Thursday afternoon ‘’saw this pressure increase dramatically with an influx of people requiring care as a result of St Patrick’s Day festivities’’, Southern DHB chief operating officer Hamish Brown said.

That included 17 people presenting at ED before midnight, including one requiring intensive care, and another in a serious condition.

READ MORE:

* Student found bleeding from ears after stairwell fall now conscious with 'improved prognosis'

* Two people seriously injured after falling from roof, balcony at St Patrick's Day parties

* Call for students to party outdoors as Covid takes hold in the south



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Revellers on a Dunedin student roof as police prepare to shut down the party.

A 22-year-old student was found unconscious with blood coming out of his ears after falling from an internal stairwell at a Park St flat on Thursday, about 5pm.

About two hours before the Park St incident, a 19-year-old man was injured after falling off a roof at one of the flats at 601 Castle St during St Patrick Day celebrations.

ED staff were continuing to treat patients who have become injured during St Patrick’s Day.

Staff treated 11 patients for various ailments, including broken bones and injuries relating to glass, on Friday.

'’This years’ experience has been very similar to last year,'' he said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Partygoers on a Dunedin student roof, hours before someone fell off and was taken to the emergency department.

'’The difference being we also have Covid-19 in our community, and our emergency department is under additional strain to ensure the safety of all patients coming here.'’

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said on Friday the 22-year-old man who was taken to ED with critical injuries, suffered a concussion following the Park St fall and now faced an “improved prognosis”.

Prior to the Castle St fall, police had warned several young men to come down from the roof of the flat, as officers moved in to shut down the large numbers gathered at the party.

It is understood one of the men earlier pictured on the roof was later involved in the fall.

The teen was in a '’moderate condition'’ at Dunedin Hospital, a Southern DHB spokeswoman said.

He was captured on video giving a thumbs up to partygoers as he was taken into the back of an awaiting ambulance.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A student drinks outside 601 Castle St before the party was shut down by police on Thursday.

Residents at the Castle St and Park St addresses declined to comment on Friday afternoon.

Professor David Murdoch​, Vice-Chancellor of University of Otago, said students and whānau would be provided support while the two young men recovered.

He said students were given clear safety messages, and the Uni and emergency services did everything they could to keep people safe.

“As always, the Student Code of Conduct stands and we will continue to work with students who have been found to breach the clear rules set by the university.”

The two men were in hospital as a result of preventable injuries, Bond said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Students celebrate St Patrick's Day at Brackens View lookout above Lovelock Avenue in Dunedin on Thursday.

“If they hadn’t been drinking then the services of St John and Dunedin Hospital wouldn’t have been needed,” he said.

“This is what ACC are spending millions of dollars on at the moment as these injuries were preventable and had tied up emergency services from attending other emergency calls throughout the day.”

It was a busy day and night for Dunedin police with drunken revellers celebrating St Patrick's Day across the student quarter.

One of the largest gatherings outside of the traditional party areas of Castle St, was Brackens View which overlooks the city’s student quarter.

Around the same time an 18-year-old was arrested for obscene language directed at police on Castle St, and was referred to the University's Proctor.

Police also dealt with a large party outside a Castle St flat, with music being played from a second storey balcony.

It was shut down and a large crowd dispersed.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The remains after St Patrick's Day celebrations in Dunedin.

It attracted between 300 and 400 mainly first-year students, Bond said.

Those partygoers, who finally left the area about 10pm, were largely well-behaved but left behind a huge mess, Bond said.

Police also investigated a report of a student being hit with a bottle on Castle St about 10.35pm, but their investigation found he had hit his head on the ground.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The aftermath of St Patrick's Day celebrations in Dunedin at Brackens View.

On Friday morning, a handful of student residents were up early to clean up.

That included Arana College students who filled a caged trailer with rubbish, consisting mostly of cans, boxes, glass and abandoned green accessories.

Mixed in with the rubbish was a Covid test, the volunteers said.

Dunedin's student quarter has seen several incidents of partygoers being injured in the past, including the death of a Sophia Crestani who died in a stairway pile up at a student flat in 2019.

In March 2016, 18 students were injured, two seriously, after a balcony collapsed at a Six60 concert on Castle St.