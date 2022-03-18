April Fool's Day killer pleads guilty to manslaughter

William James Henare Capper, 35, was charged with murder and has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He’s pictured at an earlier hearing.

The man charged with the April Fool’s Day murder of George Christopher Cross in Taupō last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

William James Henare Capper, 35, appeared at the High Court in Rotorua on Friday, via video link, where he entered a guilty plea to the one charge of manslaughter.

Capper had initially been charged with, and plead not guilty, to murder.

He was remanded in custody until sentencing on June 1 this year.

Cross, 37, died after being assaulted on Arthur Crescent.