Emergency services at serious crash on Kāpiti Expressway

A crash has occurred between a truck and a motorcycle on the Kāpiti expressway, injuring a person. (File photo)

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the Kāpiti Expressway, near Raumati South.

The crash, involving a truck and a motorcycle occurred about 4.30pm, in the southbound lane.

One person is in a serious condition and is being transported to hospital, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said.

Traffic management is in place and significant delays are expected, a police statement said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel.