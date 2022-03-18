Emergency services at serious crash on Kāpiti Expressway
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the Kāpiti Expressway, near Raumati South.
The crash, involving a truck and a motorcycle occurred about 4.30pm, in the southbound lane.
One person is in a serious condition and is being transported to hospital, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said.
Traffic management is in place and significant delays are expected, a police statement said.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel.