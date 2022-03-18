Large bush fire near Murchison contained

Two helicopters are helping fight the fire (file photo).

Two helicopters and multiple fire crews have contained a 3 hectare bush fire in the Tasman region.

Fire crews were first called to the blaze, on the Matiri West Bank Rd near Murchison, around 1.30pm on Friday.

Fire and Emergency spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said it was caused by a controlled burn which jumped its fire bank.

The fire had spread across 3ha of beech forest, and was slowly burning through the undergrowth, she said.

Crosson said three ground crews and two helicopters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters left the site by 8.30pm, a Fenz spokeswoman said.

Crews would return and check the site on Saturday morning, she said.