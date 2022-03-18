One dead, two injured in State Highway 1 crash in Horowhenua

A crash between two cars and a petrol tanker occurred about 5.15pm on State Highway 1, Manakau

One person has died and two people have been seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 1 near Manakau in Horowhenua District.

The crash involving an LPG tanker and two cars occurred about 5.15pm.

One person transported to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition and the other to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition, a St John spokesperson said.

Two helicopters were dispatched and both Wellington Free Ambulance and St John attended.

One person was trapped in a vehicle but was later freed, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said.

Three fire trucks were at the scene of the crash.

The road has now reopened, after being closed while emergency services attended the crash. Investigations in to the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.