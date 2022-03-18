Serious injuries in State Highway 1 crash in Horowhenua

A crash between two cars and a petrol tanker occurred about 5.15pm on State Highway 1, Manakau

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Manakau in Horowhenua District.

The crash involving a petrol tanker and two cars occurred about 5.15pm.

Two people have been seriously injured in the crash, one has been transported to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition and the other to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition, a St John spokesperson said.

Two helicopters have been dispatched and both Wellington Free Ambulance and St John are in attendance.

One person was trapped in a vehicle but has since been freed, Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said.

Three fire trucks were at the scene of the crash.

A police statement said the road was partially blocked, and significant delays were expected.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel.