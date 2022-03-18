Future of Christchurch St George's Hospital maternity ward hangs in balance

In a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project, immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton explains why it's so important for pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

St George’s Hospital's maternity centre is under review as a “proposal for change” goes before staff.

Chief executive Blair Roxborough would not confirm the details of the proposal.

“A proposal for change has gone to our maternity team and we are currently working through that process and have no further comment at this point,” he said.

Stuff understands options put to staff include shutting the maternity ward indefinitely.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff St George’s Hospital has a contract for its maternity centre to take postnatal women from Christchurch Hospital.

Established by the people of Canterbury, St George’s Hospital opened its doors in 1928 and is one of the largest private hospitals in New Zealand.

As an incorporated society and a registered charity, its profits are reinvested into the hospital or used for charity.

Supplied There is already a shortage of midwives across the country.

In November, Stuff reported it was no longer accepting postnatal mums because of a midwife shortage caused by the Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

St George’s Maternity holds a contract with the Canterbury District Health Board as a community birthing centre.

Up to 70 women previously transferred from Christchurch Women’s Hospital to St George’s each month for post-natal care.

Since November, they are either transferred to another primary maternity unit or, if well enough, discharged home 24 hours after giving birth.

Only women who give birth at St George’s Maternity are now able to spend their postnatal stay in the unit.

St George's Hospital underwent a $122 million redevelopment after it suffered extensive damage during the earthquakes, resulting in the demolition of its heritage building in 2012.

The new maternity centre, which only opened in 2020, features three purpose-built birthing rooms, with two birthing pools.

It is in Cressy Wing, which is the final building to be completed as part of its eight-year redevelopment.