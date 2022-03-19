'Buy the wife some dirt for Christmas': Real estate ad cops backlash online

The ad on Ramahana Rd, Huntsbury has caused offence with some residents.

Tacky, sexist and tone-deaf are words being used to describe a real estate ad on a Christchurch hill.

“Buy the wife some dirt for Christmas!” reads the Harcourts Holmwood sign on Huntsbury hill in Christchurch, advertising vacant land for sale near St. Martins School.

The ad, which has been up for at least a few months, began circulating on social media this week after Huntsbury locals discovered it, with one comment labelling it as a sexist piece of salesmanship better suited to the 1950s. Many comments have echoed those sentiments.

Harcourts Holmwood chief executive Tony Jenkins said he was “certainly not impressed” to discover the ad on Saturday and has spoken to the agent Foss Shanahan, who was “embarrassed.”

“It should not have happened,” Jenkins said.

Systems would be put in place to ensure a similar situation never happened again, he said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The line “Buy the wife some dirt for Christmas!” has caused outrage online.

“We’d like to apologise. It’s not good enough.”

Social media comments this week labelled the ad as distasteful, sexist and gross.

“Hey Harcourts, the 1950’s called - they want their sign back…..” one comment read.

“Misogyny alive and well in the 21st century. Sad...” another said.

Former city councillor and local resident Sue Wells was really surprised to discover the “tacky” sign.

She said it wasn’t consistent with Harcourts branding, and wondered if an individual was responsible and had made an error in judgement.

“You’re not a 1950s car salesman, dude. Really?” Wells said.

“Back to copywriting school for you...that’s gross,” she said.

Wells left a message with Harcourts Holmwood, who told her they were looking into it.

The land has been sold, as per the sign.

The agent Foss Shanahan has been approached for comment.