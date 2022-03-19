PM Jacinda Ardern conveys New Zealand's support during call with Ukrainian counterpart

Jacinda Ardern has reiterated New Zealand’s support for Ukraine during a phone call with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. (File photo)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spoken to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reiterating New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and condemning Russia’s aggression.

Shmyhal thanked New Zealand for being one of the first countries to take action against Russia’s aggression, Ardern said.

“As he noted, when it comes to the importance of the global response, there is no bigger or smaller country, there are only countries that are reacting.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its fourth week, with Russian forces being met with stiff Ukrainian resistance. More than three million refugees have now fled Ukraine.

As well as urgently passing Russian sanctions into law, the New Zealand Government is offering visas to family members of Ukrainian-born New Zealanders.

“New Zealand will continue to call on Russia to immediately cease military operations in Ukraine, and permanently withdraw to avoid further catastrophic loss of innocent life,” Ardern said.

AP Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, right, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left.

The Prime Ministers discussed the ongoing support needed in Ukraine, including the humanitarian need, which New Zealand has responded to with an initial $6 million in funding.

“We also discussed the historic nature of our Russia sanctions legislation, passed under urgency, allowing us to add 364 political and military individuals to our travel ban list, and placing sanctions on Russian leader Vladimir Putin and members of his Security Council, as well as other entities,” Ardern said.

On Friday, 364 political and military targets were added to travel ban list. At the same time 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list, including prohibition of maritime vessels and aircraft and asset freezes.