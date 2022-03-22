Soldier silhouettes to help fund restoration work on Southland war memorials

Ann Robbie holds one of the wooden silhouette soldiers that will be sold in a fundraising project for restoration work on war memorials and honours boards.

A war memorial restorer has come up with a timely idea to raise money for projects.

Ryal Bush woman Ann Robbie volunteers her time to repair war memorials and honours boards throughout Southland.

Her passion to preserve history is so strong that she sometimes dips into her own funds to buy materials.

However, most of the costs are covered by donations and community funding.

Robbie’s fundraiser is to sell silhouettes of a soldier cut out of poplar plywood. She expects with Anzac Day on April 25, the silhouettes should be in demand.

“I’d like 50 [orders], but it could go to 100 ... there’ll be a limit,” she said.

On Tuesday, she had 32 orders.

The silhouettes are the size of a small child, measuring 1150 millimetres high by 450mm wide.

“People can put them in windows, on their letterboxes, on hedges, tied to fences and in gardens.”

Invercargill business Creativity Plus is making the silhouettes.

The fundraiser was not only generating money for restoration work on war memorials and honours boards, it linked in with Anzac Day activities and was work for a small business, Robbie said.

“I’ve got four [memorials needing restoration] at my place and five others at different stages.

“I have to continue working on these war memorials, it’s very important.”

She has been restoring and record keeping of Southland war memorials and honours boards for more than 30 years.

Her work was recognised in December when she received two community service awards.

One was from the three southern mayors – Tracy Hicks (Gore), Sir Tim Shadbolt (Invercargill) and Gary Tong (Southland). The other was a joint Wallace Takitimu Community Board and Southland District Council award.