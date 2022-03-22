Six assessed by St John after ammonia leak at Alliance meat plant near Invercargill

Crews from three Southland fire stations are responding to an ammonia leak at the Alliance meat plant at Lorneville.

Six people have been assessed by St John staff after an ammonia leak at a processing plant on the outskirts of Invercargill.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have asked people in houses and buildings close to the Alliance meat plant at Lorneville to close their windows and doors and stay inside following reports of the leak.

A St John spokesperson said three ambulance crews, two managers and one rapid response vehicle were called to Crowe Rd at 1.41pm on Tuesday.

Six people, in minor condition, were assessed at the scene but no-one was transported, she said.

A push alert sent out at 2.10pm from FENZ read: “Fire and Emergency are currently attending an incident at Alliance Group Lorneville isolating an ammonia leak. All persons in the immediate area are requested to keep their windows and doors closed until further notice.”

FENZ District Manager Julian Tohiariki said the alert was sent out as precaution, as part of normal procedure, and that the leak had been isolated and contained.

The leak was in a freezer area and not much of the ammonia had escaped the building, he said, but he was unable to say just how much ammonia had been lost at this stage.

Crews were waiting for approval from an engineer that it was safe to begin dispersing the ammonia, which would likely be done with a water hose, he said.

“It’s all ‘stand by’ at the moment,” Tohiariki said.

About 30 firefighters were at the incident, and they would be there for some time, a FENZ spokesperson said.

A FENZ statement said crews were dispersing and diluting the gas cloud associated with the leak. Ambulances are on standby at the plant in case people become ill.

A specialised hazardous materials unit was among multiple appliances that responded from the Invercargill, Thornbury and Wallacetown fire stations. FENZ was alerted at 12.06pm.

At 12.45pm, FENZ personnel wearing gear personal protective equipment had isolated the leak to one area after moving through different sections.

An Invercargill daycare advised parents they were keeping children indoors as a precaution.

The general manager manufacturing at Alliance Group Willie Wiese said in statement: “an ammonia leak occurred in a cold storeroom at our Lorneville plant near Invercargill around 12.10pm today. Due to the location and nature of the cold storeroom, no employees were exposed to the leak.

“Even so, the site was immediately evacuated and Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended the incident. No one required medical attention.

“Our engineers have isolated the leak and repairs are underway. We expect full processing to resume tonight.”