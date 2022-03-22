Arrest after alleged assault left man with life-threatening injuries

Police are investigating the assault of two men in Upper Hutt, one of whom is in a serious condition.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged assault in Upper Hutt which left another man with life-threatening injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said the 39-year-old man has been charged with wounding and assault with a weapon.

The man is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, police said information from the public had helped them identify the woman they were seeking in relation to the Saturday night incident on Fergusson​ Drive in Upper Hutt.

They were still working to establish how the woman may be linked to the assault that left one of the men with life-threatening injuries.

Less than an hour before the alleged attack the victims had called police to report the woman had been following and filming them.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The victim is in a serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

The victim remains in Wellington Hospital in a serious condition. The other man, who suffered moderate injuries during the attack, has since been discharged from hospital.

Todd said police had spoken to a number of people throughout the investigation.

“We want to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information so far,” Todd said.

“This has been really valuable and has assisted our investigators with their inquiries. We urge anyone who is yet to come forward and speak to police to do so.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Police forensics at the scene on Fergusson Drive.

Police have appealed for help from motorists passing through the area at the relevant time who may have dashcam footage, or residents who may have CCTV footage.

“We are also seeking anyone who was in the vicinity of Caltex Rimutaka Fergusson Drive area between 7.40pm and 8.40pm on Saturday night and ask them to contact police,” Todd said.

“The information you have could assist us in holding those responsible for this serious assault to account and providing answers to his whānau.”

Todd said the incident had been “extremely traumatising” for the victims.

He said the injuries were the result of blunt-force trauma inflicted by an object, not stabbing or a gunshot.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Police are appealing for information about the attack on Saturday night.

Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy also urged anyone with information to get in touch with police.

“These people need to be taken to justice quickly because that sort of innocentattack on people is not acceptable, absolutely not acceptable, and is not the New Zealand way. That sort of behaviour just has to be taken out of communities,” Guppy said.

“Every little bit of evidence will help make sure these people are apprehended quickly and brought to justice. As a community, our love and thoughts are with the victims and their families.”