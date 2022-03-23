Canterbury surpasses expected peak of daily Covid cases

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Covid-19 decisions made by Cabinet on Monday won't be announced until Wednesday

Canterbury’s Covid outbreak could match a forecast worst-case scenario after a big jump in cases.

The daily number of positive Covid-19 tests leapt by 50 per cent in a day, from 2267 on Monday to 3490 on Tuesday, across the Canterbury region excluding South Canterbury.

Canterbury also has the highest percentage of schools with positive results in the country.

Worst case scenario modelling early this year by the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) showed Canterbury could get up to 4000 new cases of Omicron a day, have 110 Covid-19 hospitalisations, and be without up to 20 per cent of the health workforce at the peak of a local outbreak.

The centre of Christchurch has been quiet as case numbers in the region have surpassed 3000.

The modelling was revised down this month with Cantabrians told to expect between 3000 and 3500 cases and peak number of hospitalisations was also revised down to 95 from 110.

On Tuesday, a total of 56 people were in the region were in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care units (ICU).

Professor Michael Plank​​, from the University of Canterbury’s School of Mathematics and Statistics said the South Island had shown signs that it was hitting its peak before the numbers began trending upwards over the last five days.

Almost 7 per cent of Canterbury people had tested positive for the virus and hospitalisations had risen “fairly steeply”, he said.

”Whether that's a resurgence I don’t know but I don’t think it will go up too much further. I could be wrong but other regions turned around when 7 per cent of the population tested positive,” he said.

Plank said it was important not to read too much into one day’s case numbers and said Tuesdays always saw a spike with people waiting until Monday to take a test.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicated last week the Government would look to loosen Covid-19 restrictions somewhat, as Omicron appeared to be past its peak in Auckland.

The Government is reviewing the vaccine pass system for access to venues, the vaccine mandate system for various professions, and the wider traffic light settings. A Government announcement is due on Wednesday.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker warned that winding back restrictions too soon could cause a second Omicron wave.

“Cases are going up in some parts of the country, hospitalisations at a record high, it’s a bit early to risk adding more fuel to the fire.”

Tuesdays usually see a spike in numbers as people wait until after the weekend to take a test

A CDHB spokesperson said there were about 460 staff who were affected by Covid-19, either as a case or as a household contact, out of about 11,000 total staff members.

The change to return-to-work policy, which allowed critical healthcare workers with Covid-19 to return to work at hospitals even if they are still returning positive tests, brought changes to the board’s previous staffing modelling. It now estimates that eight to 13 per cent of the workforce may not be able to go to work at the peak of cases, down from 20 per cent.

On Monday, CDHB chief executive Peter Bramley thanked “hundreds of DHB staff” who "put themselves out there," by stepping out of their comfort zones into different jobs to help keep things running. Some had stepped out from behind a desk to help care for patients.

There were 17,125 active cases in Canterbury on Tuesday.

Almost 25 per cent of cases in schools are in Canterbury

Eighty-four per cent of Canterbury schools are managing Covid cases, the most in the country.

Almost 25 per cent of the 5646 students who have reported Covid cases over the past two days are from Canterbury. Over the past two days, 152 teachers in Canterbury have also tested positive, the highest number of any region.

Nationally, there have been nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in schools, kura, and early childhood education centres over the past 10 days, down from last week.

This number includes both teachers and students, the Ministry of Education said.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the pattern of cases differed by DHB, but there were encouraging signs that cases were peaking in areas including Wellington.

However, case numbers are "very much on the increase" in the South Island, he said.

Nationwide, 20,907 community cases were announced on Tuesday, while 1016 were in hospital and 15 people had died with the virus.