Judge criticises prison boss for helping police with murder suspect

Former Rimutaka Prison director Viv Whelan was criticised by a judge for her actions in helping police cold call an inmate and interview him away from the prison

Corrections is denying former Rimutaka Prison boss Viv Whelan broke any rules when she let police take a murder suspect from prison to be interviewed.

Despite her actions being strongly criticised by a judge, Corrections says because no regulations were actually breached, Whelan hasn’t been disciplined, and no changes have been made to prison operations.

On 15 August 2019, two detectives arrived at Rimutaka prison, wanting to interview someone they suspected of murdering Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley, three years prior.

However, they didn’t intend to interview the man at the prison, but wanted to take him elsewhere, as part of a special police interviewing technique called CIPEM (Complex Investigation Phased Engagement Model), which puts suspects at their ease in a more relaxed setting, rather than the traditional “cop-mode” interview.

Stuff A prisoner at Rimutaka Prison, near Wellington, was temporarily transferred to police custody, so detectives could interview him in a more relaxed setting away from the prison. (File photo)

But the detectives didn’t want the suspect to know they were coming, or what their visit was about.

So police contacted Whelan, the prison’s director, to facilitate their cold-call visit, and she agreed to co-operate with their plan.

She arranged a room where the suspect, known as “X” because of court suppressions, would be taken to the detectives, and the meeting was planned on a “need to know” basis, according to a High Court judgment by Justice Simon France.

Normally, the process of temporarily releasing a prisoner to police would take a week. In this instance, it needed to happen within an hour, and therefore paperwork had been prepared in advance by police, suggesting X had already agreed to be interviewed off-site.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Rimutaka Prison near Wellington is one of the country’s largest prisons. (File photo)

In evidence given to a hearing last year, Whelan said she didn’t know X hadn’t already given his consent to be interviewed.

But Justice France ruled prison records from the time, “make it plain her recollection is faulty”.

He pointed to an email from Whelan to two senior prison officers saying, “... [X] will need to come up on the day without being informed as to the why. So we cannot advise staff at this time”.

In the past 16 years, according to police, such rapid transfers of prisoners to police have happened only five times.

Despite not initially knowing what was happening, X agreed to accompany the police officers.

His temporary release form was immediately signed off by Whelan, and X was taken to a police station to be interviewed in a less-formal setting, with McDonald’s takeaways.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Justice Simon France says Rimutaka Prison director Viv Whelan should not have facilitated the police plan to interview a murder suspect off-site, in the way she did.

Justice France ruled no regulations had technically been broken, because the rules applied only to interviews on prison grounds, and the prison manager had the right to authorise the police visit.

Nor did he attribute blame to the police officers, who were open with the prison about what was intended.

“That said, I do not consider the prison should be so readily facilitating police activity in this way.

“The spirit of the rules is to give the prisoner choices, and it is not clear why the prison saw its responsibility to act as it did, contrary to that spirit, simply because it suited the police.

“Were the police interviewing the prisoner at the prison, the process would not be permitted, and it should not have been facilitated in this way, to the detriment of the prisoner.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Usually, police requests for an inmate’s temporary release, take up to a week to process, with the prisoner being advised in advance and having to agree. (File photo)

Justice France said the prison had agreed to keep X in the dark, and deny him the chance to say he didn't want to see the police officers, or to say he wouldn’t see them until he knew what it was about.

“Although the Prison Operations Manual provisions were not directly applicable, they should have guided the prison manager in the exercise of her discretion.

“The manual makes it plain the prisoner should have a choice before engaging with the police, and it was incorrect to circumvent the spirit of these, just to accommodate the police desire for control by cold calling on a prisoner.

“In my view, the prison should not have facilitated the police endeavour in this way.”

However, Corrections’ lower North Island regional commissioner Paula Collins denied Whelan had done anything wrong, because the visit by police didn’t breach any “enactment”.

The prison director could permit any person to visit the prison, and the interview wasn’t intended to occur at the prison, she said.

Collins said no disciplinary action had been taken, because no regulations were broken.

Nor had Corrections changed any processes or protocols as a result of what happened.

“However, Corrections does note the comment made by Justice France that the prison should not so readily facilitate police activity in this way, and this will no doubt form part of future decision-making when a similar situation may occur.”

Whelan has since moved to Christchurch Women’s Prison, as prison director.

Corrections stressed this was for personal reasons, and had nothing to do with Justice France’s comments, her performance, or an ongoing police investigation into suspected staff corruption at Rimutaka Prison.

“Rimutaka Prison is one of New Zealand’s largest and most difficult prisons, and Viv did an exceptional and professional job in sometimes very trying circumstances.”

Whelan is originally from Canterbury, and had spent seven years at Rimutaka Prison.