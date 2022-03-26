Speeding drivers remain in police sights but tickets for drink-driving fall

Police officers are getting more money from speeding motorists than ever before, but are issuing fewer tickets foroffences such as drink-driving and not wearing seatbelts.

A review into the country’s road safety strategy, “Road to Zero”, commissioned by the Ministry of Transport, previously found there was little accountability of spending by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency and police, which had struggled to deliver results.

Within police, old-school attitudes promoting the prioritisation of crime over road safety had contributed to a failure to meet road policing targets, the review concluded.

The latest police annual report showed many such targets, such as seatbelt checks or breath testing, were not being met.

Officers issued $39 million worth of speeding tickets last year, with $39.3m the year prior, the highest amount obtained in the last 10 years, data shows.

The number of motorists given infringements for using their phones while driving was also the highest in the last decade, with 40,976 drivers ticketed across the country, worth $4.9m.

However, the number of alcohol-related offences was 21,530, the lowest recorded since 2014.

The number of motorists given tickets over seatbelts was also the lowest in the last decade.

A police spokeswoman said some Covid-19 related factors would have had an impact in the last two years, such as fewer people being out and about on the roads during the various lockdown periods.

“This will have had an impact on the number of people issued alcohol or restraint-related infringement notices.

“However it does seem that speeding remained an issue during the various lockdown periods, perhaps influenced by people feeling they could take more risks with fewer vehicles on the road.”

The Road to Zero strategy seeks to cut road deaths and serious injuries by 40 per cent by 2030 and has a long term goal of no deaths on New Zealand roads.

Police are funded to have 1070 staff working on the road, spending at least 90 per cent of their time on road policing. General duties staff are expected to spend up to 15 per cent of their time on road policing jobs.

Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables said police were “committed” to reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand’s roads.

“Our people are extremely passionate about keeping people safe and every single day they are out there educating and enforcing safe driving behaviour.”

For every 1kmh reduction in mean speed, there was a six per cent reduction in fatal crash risk, she said.

“At the current rate of deaths on our roads, this could equate to 18 lives saved. This is why we focus on speed – we know it’s one of the main contributors of death and injury on New Zealand roads.”

Police had previously acknowledged they had not met the targets outlined in the road safety partnership programme, however there had been “a lot of work done”.

They recently lauded their safe roads control strategy which ensured officers took “every opportunity” to reduce death and serious injuries.

“Speed is a significant contributing factor to death and serious injury and police continue to take enforcement action in relation to speed - as well as restraints, impairment and distraction - in our ongoing commitment to road safety goal of significantly reducing harm.”

Waka Kotahi director of land transport Kane Patena said improving road safety was a “key focus” for the Government, citing the $2.9 billion investment into the Road to Zero strategy.

Road policing was a key part of the strategy, along with improvements to vehicle safety and safer roads and roadsides, he said.

“When speeds are safe for the road, simple mistakes are less likely to end in tragedy, and effective police enforcement is crucial.

“Police have acknowledged the need to improve their performance in this area in order to save lives and reduce serious injuries on the road.”

Police Association president Chris Cahill said it was not surprising police had failed to deliver across most areas of road policing over the last few years, given the “ever-increasing demands” on staff.

While the Government had committed to an increase of 20 per cent in police numbers, only about 14 per cent had been delivered in a period when demand for key police resources had increased 60 per cent, Cahill said.

“Be it the 60 per cent increases in family harm and mental health calls for service respectively, the large increases in gang members and resulting violent offending or the commitment to resources required as part of the Covid management plan including MIQs and checkpoints.

“We know that effective targeting of the key risks on our roads prevents deaths, so are supportive of initiatives to achieve targets in this area.

“However, police will need to make the hard decision to reduce some other services if they are to be achieved, as police staff are stretched as far as they can go.”