Armed police respond to alleged stabbing at Dunedin property

Emergency services responding to a stabbing in Dunedin at a property on Kaikorai Valley Rd.

Armed police are responding to an alleged stabbing at a Dunedin property where one person has been arrested.

Police and the armed offenders squad (AOS) could be seen at a property on Kaikorai Valley Rd, Glenross on Saturday afternoon.

A nearby resident said a person had been stabbed at a flat and AOS arrived after the man refused to appear from his flat below.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a report of an assault about 12.30pm.

One person had suffered moderate injuries and received medical treatment.

AOS responded as a precaution, she said.

One person had since been arrested.