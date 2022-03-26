Armed police respond to alleged stabbing at Dunedin property
Armed police are responding to an alleged stabbing at a Dunedin property where one person has been arrested.
Police and the armed offenders squad (AOS) could be seen at a property on Kaikorai Valley Rd, Glenross on Saturday afternoon.
A nearby resident said a person had been stabbed at a flat and AOS arrived after the man refused to appear from his flat below.
A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a report of an assault about 12.30pm.
One person had suffered moderate injuries and received medical treatment.
AOS responded as a precaution, she said.
One person had since been arrested.