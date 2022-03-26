Rescue helicopter responding to person 'in trouble in the water' in Aramoana
A rescue helicopter is responding to an incident in a small seaside village near Dunedin.
Calls were made to the incident near Pari St, by the beach in Aramoana about 2.30pm on Saturday.
A police spokeswoman said it appeared there was “someone in trouble in the water”.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews were responding after receiving calls to assist ambulance.
Police as well as ambulance were responding.
More to come.