Rescue helicopter responding to person 'in trouble in the water' in Aramoana

Ambulance, police and fire crews were responding to reports of a person in trouble in the water in Aramoana. (File photo)

A rescue helicopter is responding to an incident in a small seaside village near Dunedin.

Calls were made to the incident near Pari St, by the beach in Aramoana about 2.30pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared there was “someone in trouble in the water”.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews were responding after receiving calls to assist ambulance.

Police as well as ambulance were responding.

More to come.