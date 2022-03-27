Two people injured in light plane crash in Marlborough

A light plane has come down near Omaka Airfield, Marlborough, with two passengers treated for minor injuries.

Two passengers have escaped with minor injuries after a microlight plane crashed in a Marlborough vineyard.

Marlborough Aero Club president Paul Hally said it appeared the engine of a privately-owned aircraft failed after take-off, forcing them to land.

“They’ve tried to turn back and land on the airfield and have landed short and landed in the vineyard.

“Both occupants are fine, just some minor cuts and grazes on one of them.”

Police responded about 10am on Sunday to the site of the crash, near Omaka airfield, just outside Blenheim.

“Both passengers are out of the plane and appear to have minor injuries,” a police spokeswoman said.

St John Ambulance sent one ambulance and treated two people at the scene for minor injuries, a St John spokeswoman said.

The service responded to a report at 10.07am and was still on site at 10.40am.