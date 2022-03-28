Early alert of 'highly potent' and lethal synthetic drug found in Wellington may have saved lives

A synthetic opioid sold in Wellington has been linked to deaths overseas and has been found to be 20 times stronger than fentanyl.

A highly potent synthetic drug that is about 20 times stronger than fentanyl has arrived in Wellington, with both the seller – who has been marketing it as an opioid – and buyers unaware of the potentially lethal consequences.

But an early warning alert system could have saved lives and prevented multiple hospitalisations.

A large shipment of blue “M30” oxycodone tablets – a highly addictive opioid medication typically used to treat pain – was marketed on social media by the seller, who purchased the drugs from the dark web.

The pills turned out to be N-pyrrolidino etonitazene, which is estimated to be about 20 times stronger than fentanyl. It is so potent that a dose equivalent to a few grains of salt can be lethal.

National Drug Intelligence Bureau manager Detective Inspector Blair Macdonald said the drug was discovered after a sample was provided to drug testing agency KnowYourStuffNZ.

M30s are not commonly sold in New Zealand, which raised an “immediate red flag”, he said.

READ MORE:

* 'Welcome decline' of dangerous synthetic drugs being seized in New Zealand

* Warning issued over dangerous batch of synthetic cannabis likely linked to Taranaki death

* Early warning system for dangerous drugs reaches online audience of more than a million in a year

* People warned of dangerous amounts of eutylone circulating in Wellington ahead of Homegrown music festival



The sample was then confirmed as N-pyrrolidino etonitazene, making it the first time the drug has been found in New Zealand. It has strong sedative and depressant effects and has been linked to deaths in the United States and the United Kingdom, the warning said.

Macdonald said the seller was unaware the tablets were not M30s and has chosen to no longer sell them.

It’s unlikely the drug is still circulating, but police are unable to rule out if further shipments have arrived in New Zealand, he said.

The discovery prompted a warning by High Alert, a notification system made up of health, law enforcement, and other non-Government agencies, that the tablets were being sold in Wellington and “strongly recommended” against users taking them.

Supplied/nz police National Drug Intelligence Bureau ManagerÂ Detective InspectorÂ Blair Macdonald.

“Our hope is that none of these will continue to go to market and if they do, people will be aware that these fake M30s are actually potentially this other dangerous synthetic opioid,” he said.

Macdonald said the drugs were shipped via the dark web, likely from China.

“You just cannot be sure what’s in some of these substances ... The real risk with any synthetic opioid is that dose rates are massive and that’s really where the harm lies,” he said.

“That's why part of our strong messaging always is coming back to if you have a pill or powder you really aren't 100 per cent sure of, you should have it tested to make sure you keep yourself safe.”

The ability to warn users about the drug likely prevented multiple hospitalisations and saved lives while proving the effectiveness of High Alert, Macdonald said.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Wendy Allison, Managing Director of KnowYourStuffNZ, and Samuel Andrews, Harm Reduction Project Advisor for the NZ Drug Foundation, talk through their drug testing (Video first published August 2019).

“The drug early warning system is built around a network of partners who provide information and any sightings, observations, things that are picked up through their networks, and this is one of those occasions,” he said.

The fact the substance was caught by the alert system showed that authorities had the trust and confidence of some in the drug-using community, who traditionally kept enforcement agencies at arm’s length, he said.

“High Alert isn’t about tracking down bad people or trying to criminalise drug users, it’s actually just trying to say, ‘hey look you need to be really, really careful about what these drugs are and what they may contain’,” Macdonald said.

The fake M30 tablet is about half a centimetre in diameter, with a break line and the number 30 imprinted on the side.

The High Alert system warned there is little information available about N-pyrrolidino etonitazene, but the physical effects are likely similar to other synthetic opioids, including severe nausea, sweating, slow and/or difficulty breathing, itchiness, blue lips or fingertips, and tiny pupils.

“Internationally, many pills have been shown to have varying doses even within the same batch,” the warning said.

The opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone can be used if someone suffers an overdose.