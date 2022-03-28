Search and rescue scaled-up for tramper on the Milford Track

A search and rescue operation is underway on the Milford Track, one of New Zealand’s most famous walks, for a missing tramper. (File photo)

The search and rescue operation for a tramper reported missing on the Milford Track has been scaled up.

A police spokesperson said they were notified overnight Sunday that a man was overdue at Sandfly Point, Milford Sound.

The man is experienced in the outdoors, the spokesperson said.

On Monday, the search was scaled-up with a specialist Alpine Cliff Rescue team from Queenstown joining the search, along with Police Search and Rescue, and LandSAR personnel and volunteers, as well as a LandSAR search dog from Dunedin.

Two helicopters were also searching from the air.

The search will continue until last light on Monday, following which night vision technology deployed from a helicopter will be considered.

An initial search commenced on Monday morning, involving Search and Rescue, LandSAR and a helicopter.

The man was thought to have been on the Milford Track and heading to The Devil's Armchair, the spokesperson said.

Sandfly Point is the trail head of the track, which is one of the Great Walks.