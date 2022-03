One person has died after coming off a motorbike in northern Southland.

A man has died after coming off a motorbike near Lumsden in Southland.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Avondale Rd at Castle downs about 9.40pm on Sunday night.

A man had come off his motorbike and died at the scene, the spokesperson said.

No other vehicles were involved.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised, and the road was closed for a time.

The crash is still under investigation.