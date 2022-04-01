RSA says Wellington's Pukeahu National War Memorial is not the place for protests

The RSA and Ministry of Culture and Heritage are disappointed protesters have picked the national war memorial for their Friday demonstrations.

People protesting for their right to freedom of speech should respect those who gave them the freedom to do so, the RSA’s National President says, as a group plans to hold a protest about Covid-19 restrictions at the national war memorial.

A largely anonymous group, who claim they were “immensely involved” in the 23-day Parliament occupation, will begin what they say will be 14 days of protest action this afternoon, starting with an event at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington.

The threat of protest activity has led nearby schools and institutions to take extra safety precautions, in light of the violence and intimidation recently experienced by those near Parliament.

Ellen O'Dwyer/Stuff Small numbers of people at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park on Friday afternoon, the first day of 14 days of action planned by a protest group.

Nearby school, Mt Cook School on Tory St, confirmed it had sent its students home early, about midday on Friday, due to the event. Principal Adrianne McAllister declined to comment.

The park commemorates and honours more than 30,000 New Zealanders who died in conflict and is also home to the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

A couple of dozen people were gathered at the site, about 3pm on Friday.

The protesters were milling about; chatting among themselves. Two small marquees had been set up – one with sandwiches and muesli bars.

A few police officers were at the memorial, keeping an eye on the scene.

Ellen O'Dwyer/Stuff The park commemorates and honours more than 30,000 New Zealanders who died in conflict and is also home to the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

RSA National President BJ Clark said the association supported the right to protest, but memorials were not the place to do it.

“War memorials and cenotaphs across the country were built as a place of commemoration, to pay respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf,” he said.

“To the protesters we say: ‘We are glad you can enjoy your freedom of speech, but please respect those that gave everything to allow you the freedom to protest and move away from our cenotaphs’.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Fences went up at Parliament on Thursday afternoon, in anticipation of planned protest activity across Wellington during the next 14 days.

The RSA was concerned about how the protesters would treat the grounds, and it would be regularly checking to ensure that no damage occurred. If there was any damage to the memorial, the association would seek immediate rectification, Clark said.

The protest organisers, a group called Unite, recently established a website and several social media platforms, claiming they were a group of “professional individuals with a passion for grass-roots action”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Speaker Trevor Mallard says Parliament grounds will be closed to the public on Friday, and this decision, which was based on advice from police, would be assessed daily.

During the next 14 days, the group says it will host 14 different events, but won’t release the location of each event until 9pm the night before. Each event will have a different “theme”, most related to Covid-19 and Government restrictions.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage tumu whakarae chief executive, Bernadette Cavanagh, said she was disappointed by the decision to stage protest action at the park.

“The park is a place of peace and contemplation. It would be very disappointing to see any actions take place at the park similar in nature to what happened at Parliament last month,” she said.

Thomas Manch/Stuff A small group of police officers in Parliament carpark early on Friday.

Cavanagh said she respected people’s right to protest, but actions of those intending to protest at the park may be intimidating to other members of the public who use the space.

“Damage to the park will not be tolerated,” she said. “We are liaising with police and other agencies to try and ensure any protest action that does take place at Pukeahu remains peaceful.

The ministry hadn’t been contacted by event organisers about permission to use the site to protest.

“We respect people’s right to protest in public spaces, and members of the public have occasionally protested in a peaceful, small-scale manner at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in the past,” Cavanagh said.

Unite’s website states the organisers will mostly remain anonymous – a change in communications strategy to the 23-day occupation of Parliament.

“For security reasons, it is vital that some of our founding members remain anonymous. We hope you can appreciate the risk we are taking in attempt to juggle both transparency for our people and safety of our team.”

Unite has been approached for comment.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The grass on the front lawn of Parliament is showing signs of growth again after they were all but destroyed during the anti-mandate protesters occupied it for a month.

It’s not yet clear how large the protest may be, or whether a similar convoy of vehicles from around the country will arrive in Wellington. The Interislander and the Bluebridge ferries are solidly booked until Easter – April 15-18.

Police warned their tolerance for further disruptive activity to residents, critical roads, and at Parliament is low, and additional officers have been brought in from outside the district as a precaution.

“Plans are in place to respond if required,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson says he expects police to maintain a vigilant watch over any planned protest activity.

On Friday morning police were highly visible across the capital, with officers stationed at Parliament grounds from early in the morning.

Speaker Trevor Mallard previously said Parliament grounds would be closed to the public on Friday, and this decision, which was based on advice from police, would be assessed daily. Staff were advised to work from home where possible.

Large fences were put up on the outskirts of the grounds on Molesworth and Bowen streets, blocking access to areas where protesters could potentially bypass the locked gates and jump the fences.

GLENN MCCONNELL/STUFF Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday (some of the language may be offensive). Video first published March 2, 2022.

This came after a smaller protest group, of about 15, gathered on the forecourt before the grounds on Thursday, in what appeared to be a separate protest related to Covid-19. After discussions with police, the group left the area.

But one of the group, Brett Power, a self-appointed leader of the previous occupation, was arrested.

On Friday morning, he appeared unmasked before a Justice of the Peace on a charge of trespass on Parliament and possession of cannabis and was remanded on bail until April 29.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says police will be doing what they have to ensure Wellington did not have to endure another lengthy, violent occupation like last time.

On Thursday, Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson said he expected police to maintain a vigilant watch over any planned protest activity.

“I hope Wellingtonians will feel the confidence to continue to go out and enjoy their city,” he said, adding that people have a right to peacefully protest.