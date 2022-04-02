Historical items washing out of creek at abandoned coal-mining town

Thousands of historical relics have been discovered beneath a central Christchurch site after sitting undisturbed for 170 years.

A raft of relics have washed out of an old dump after heavy rain at a historic coal mining town on the West Coast.

Former coal mining settlement Denniston on the Denniston Plateau overlooking Westport was founded in 1871, and at its peak housed more than 1500 people.

It is now managed by the Department of Conservation as a historic site and was given Tohu Whenua status in 2018 as a showcase for the West Coast’s mining history.

Tramper Pete Lusk said he found the historical items at the bottom of a creek at Denniston a few weeks after heavy rain caused slips in the area.

The Coast was battered by heavy rain in February, with MetService issuing a red-level weather warning, and an orange warning for Buller a week later.

The rain caused flooding, damage to about 70 farms, slips, and triggering evacuations in Westport.

Made famous in recent years by the Denniston Rose novel, Denniston was once a leading coal-mining town that sat high on the edge of a steep incline railway once described as the eighth wonder of the world.

Supplied Historic items washing out of a dump up at Denniston, an old coal mining town on the West Coast.

Lusk said he found dozens of items were washed out after a creek opened up a very old dump.

“Dozens of shoes have been exposed in the dump just 50 metres down the Bridle Path from the Brake Head. Apart from the shoes and boots, there’s untold broken crockery and bottles. This dump would make a great archaeological dig,” he said.

He was worried the items would be lost.

“Each time it rains, more and more of the dump is eroded and all the loosened artefacts disappear over a waterfall and get broken up,” he said.

”The man’s boot was half exposed, I pulled it out of the dump, saturated and full of mud,” he said.

A nearby slip had carried many tonnes of old wire rope plus bricks and other coal mining equipment from Denniston down the hill.

Another was just outside the back door of a derelict smoko shed which dropped 250m into the Waimangaroa River. He believed the slip was still active, so the hut was in danger of being washed down during the next heavy rain event.

Supplied A piece of crockery that was found in Denniston after heavy rain opened up an old dump.

Lusk said the February rain had cut into the banks and exposed items including a bottle, trinkets like the lid of a sugar or mustard container, and a man’s workbook in very good condition. There was also the remains of a coal range poking out of the dump.

“The stuff is clearly old, I’d say pre-1920s. It’s an all-round treasure trove,” he said.

A DOC spokeswoman said the Buller office had been alerted, and a heritage ranger would go up to Denniston next week to check on the site.

For decades, Denniston was New Zealand's largest producing coal mine, with an estimated 12 million tonnes carried down the incline during its operation between 1879 and 1967.

In recent years a group of dedicated locals, 'The Friends of the Hill Society', have begun work to preserve Denniston's heritage and make the spot a tourist destination.