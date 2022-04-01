Firefighters working overnight to extinguish scrub fire in south Auckland
Fire crews will be working throughout the night to extinguish a scrub fire in rural south Auckland.
About 20 firefighters and five trucks were attending to the 16-hectare blaze at the property on Papakura-Clevedon Rd.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire had been contained to the gully where it had started after a controlled burn had accidently spread to nearby grass.
Emergency services were called to the property about 4pm on Friday.
Three helicopters had been stood down.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said while there was still smoke in the area, the fire no longer posed a threat.
“We want to remind people if they are lighting fires to do so safely, check the weather and if they see a fire call 111,” the spokesman said.