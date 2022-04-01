'I can breathe': Surgery brings relief to teen after a lifetime of pain

Taylor Doyle in recovery after a surgery to remove restrictive tissue in her chest discovering that she can finally take a deep breath again.

One of the first things 14-year-old Taylor Doyle said when she woke up from her surgery last month was: “I can breathe.”

Tears of happiness streamed down the Ashburton teen’s face who, under almost any circumstances, always put on a brave face.

It was the first time in seven months that Taylor was able to take a deep breath of air without any restriction.

Taylor was recently diagnosed with a rare condition called median arcuate ligament syndrome (MALS) after a lifetime of experiencing pain and nausea from eating that became chronic in April last year.

MALS is a condition that occurs when tissue in the chest area, presses on, or traps, the artery supplying blood to the organs in the upper abdomen.

Her mum, Zalie Doyle, said Taylor had a history of gastric reflux and had surgery in 2020. Initially, the pain in her upper gastric area was thought to be linked to the surgery, but scans showed nothing abnormal.

Taylor often felt sick after eating and would complain of a sore stomach, but “I didn’t really put it down to much”, Doyle said.

Supplied Taylor Doyle recently went through surgery to treat a rare condition called median arcuate ligament syndrome (MALS).

Taylor had also been diagnosed with gastroparesis in 2018 which commonly presented with nausea. When she started experiencing more pain than nausea, she went for tests but most came back normal.

“In hindsight, she would have always had some degree of [the symptoms of MALS], but it actually became problematic and chronic back in April,” said Doyle.

The family had never heard of MALS until Doyle came across an article posted in a gastroparesis support page on Facebook in July.

She had noticed a tendency for Taylor’s symptoms to worsen when she ate and was warned by psychiatrists of linking eating with pain.

“I remember saying to the psychiatrist, I’m not trying to make these links, but it’s so damn clear, it’s every time she eats. I read this article and it just felt like I was reading all about her.”

SUPPLIED Taylor Doyle and her mum, Zalie Doyle, flew to Sydney in Australia for her surgery in March.

After speaking to a specialist about the possibility of the condition, Taylor had an ultrasound done, but again nothing of concern was detected.

“[It] was quite devastating.”

During that time, Taylor had rapidly lost weight, becoming dehydrated and feeling “incredibly sore and sick”. At one point she spent 68 days in hospital, being fed through different methods, none of which helped with her pain.

Doyle spent time going through her daughter’s medical records, researching MALS, and contacting support groups, before eventually presenting Taylor’s ultrasound report to a doctor in Sydney.

SUPPLIED Taylor Doyle spent most of her life experiencing stomach pain and nausea which became chronic last April.

The doctor agreed to investigate and said there was a definite possibility that her symptoms and anatomy could be linked to MALS.

The family made a decision for Taylor and her mum to fly to Sydney at the beginning of March where she had successful surgery to release the tight compression.

Despite being diagnosed with a life-long condition, Doyle said it was “really affirming” to hear that what the surgeon found was “exactly what we expected”.

“That was really affirming and a relief – like it sucked that that’s what she actually had, but it was such a relief that the perseverance and the additional testing and the surgery was worth it. Now we hope it works.”

SUPPLIED With a passion for playing guitar and singing, Taylor shed tears of happiness when she woke up from surgery and realised she could take a deep breath again.

Doyle and Taylor arrived back home in Ashburton on Friday. Taylor would be back at school on Monday, but still faced six to 12 months of post-surgery recovery ahead of her.

“I’m still living in that hopeful phase that it’s worked – we’re still waiting to find out if it’s worked.”

Taylor said she was nauseous and sore after surgery, but some pain had subsided. Her breathing was still painful, but better.

She said she was looking forward to starting a job, with a dream of ultimately becoming a surgeon one day. She also jumped straight back into singing and playing guitar again post-surgery.

Taylor hoped that by sharing her story, “someone else who has MALS... [could] get fixed”.

Doyle said it was important to listen to children because they knew their body best.

“I would say back your children and advocate for them, and if you have that confidence in them and trust in them, then all you have to do is be their voice.”