Road reopens after fatal crash at Richmond, near Nelson

Police were called at 8.55pm to a fatal crash along Beach Rd in Richmond that involved a motorcyclist.

Beach Rd at Richmond, near Nelson, has been reopened following a fatal crash on Friday evening.

A police spokesperson said a motorcyclist was the only person involved in the crash, to which emergency services were called shortly before 9pm.

Initially, the road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene. It was reopened later that same night.

Google Maps/Nelson Mail Beach Rd at Richmond was closed on Friday evening while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene of the crash.

Police will release the name of the motorcyclist once their “processes around name release have been completed, including notifying next of kin”, the spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing.