Road reopens after fatal crash at Richmond, near Nelson
Beach Rd at Richmond, near Nelson, has been reopened following a fatal crash on Friday evening.
A police spokesperson said a motorcyclist was the only person involved in the crash, to which emergency services were called shortly before 9pm.
Initially, the road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene. It was reopened later that same night.
Police will release the name of the motorcyclist once their “processes around name release have been completed, including notifying next of kin”, the spokesperson said.
The investigation is ongoing.