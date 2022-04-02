Russian symbol spray-painted on Christchurch Ukrainian man's home

Jacinda Ardern announces intelligence personnel will be sent to the UK to assist in support for Ukraine.

A Christchurch Ukrainian man was appalled to wake up to a pro-Russian symbol spray painted on his home.

Serge Safonov has been flying the Ukrainian flag at his Christchurch home to show support for his homeland after it was invaded by Russia.

However, he was distraught to find someone had spray-painted underneath it a letter “Z”, which is regarded as denoting support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has reported the graffiti to police.

It comes after the Race Relations Commissioner called for compassion and respect after the pro-Russian war symbols were spotted on vehicles in New Zealand causing distress to Kiwi Ukrainians.

READ MORE:

* Putin praises troops in rare appearance at rally, as lethal attacks on Ukraine continue

* 'I would do the same': Russian gymnast has no regrets over wearing pro-war 'Z' symbol on podium

* A Russian gymnast wore a 'Z' on his chest - Why has it become the symbol of war?



Supplied Serge Safonov is upset a pro-Russian "Z" symbol was spray-painted underneath the Ukrainian flag he was flying at his Christchurch property in support of his homeland.

Safonov said in the Ukrainian community it was seen as a public declaration of a fascist symbol.

The Christchurch resident, who was born in Ukraine and holds dual Ukrainian and New Zealand citizenship, said he had been watching in horror the invasion of Ukraine.

He suspected the vandalism was done by “low-life” young people who did not fully understand.

Supplied Serge Safonov is from Crimea which was taken by Russia in 2014.

Safonov is from Crimea which was taken by Russia in 2014, but is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

He said he was scared for his family who still live there and became Russian citizens after the invasion.

Safonov called for the “Z” symbol to be banned along with other racist insignia.

“The whole world should prohibit the use of symbols like the swastika. The “Z” is a symbol that supports fascists and should be outlawed,” he said.

Supplied Serge Safonov joined other Christchurch people in public protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The “Z” symbol is a former Russian military marking and has now been adopted as the main symbol of public support for the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to The Guardian, three days after the invasion the Kremlin-funded state network RT announced that it was selling merchandise including T-shirts and hoodies to show support for Russian troops.

Since then the letter Z has been painted on large Soviet-era apartment blocks and posted on street advertisement signs.

Flashmobs have been organised by authorities with young Russians wearing the symbol and schools have posted images of children standing in the Z formation, the newspaper reported.

A spokesperson for the Human Rights Commission previously said it was very concerned to hear of the use of the Z symbol to support the invasion of Ukraine.

“Now is the time to remember the responsibilities we have to each other, such as respect, upholding each other's dignity, and displaying empathy and compassion.”

Race RelationsCommissioner Meng Foon said he was aware of discrimination and taunts towards both Ukrainian and Russian people, and had met with the Ukrainian community to listen and provide support.

“To our Ukrainian community here, our hearts are with you and all your loved ones remaining in Ukraine or fleeing the war,” he said.

“I know that as a nation we will welcome your family members who can now seek some comfort here in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

He said a tolerant and inclusive society also meant showing respect to Russian people.

Supplied A car has been seen around Auckland with large Russian pro-war symbols, upsetting the Ukrainian community.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said that as a member of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions, the commission had expressed grave concern and care for the people of Ukraine who were suffering.

“We have sent our solidarity and strength to human rights defenders in Ukraine. They are now dealing with the terrible toll of the invasion ... let us all bring the manaaki.”