Large vegetation fire in Southland being monitored overnight

Firefighters are monitoring a large vegetation fire in Southland on Saturday night. [file photo]

Firefighters are monitoring a large vegetation fire in Southland and will send helicopters to fight the blaze early on Sunday.

Fire Communications shift manager Andrew Norris said it was unclear how the blaze, at Awarua Bay, near Bluff, started, but police were investigating.

“It’s a large fire burning over 25 hectares but there’s no vehicle access,” Norris said.

READ MORE:

* Witness to Tasman fire describes hill 'vanish under smoke and flames'

* Suspicious dune fire on New Brighton Beach in Christchurch

* Southland scrub fire more than two kilometres long



The fire, which was not threatening any buildings or homes, started before 6pm and two helicopters dropped water on it but “didn’t make much impression”.

Helicopters would return to fight the blaze in the morning, with rural firefighters from Hedgehope monitoring it overnight.

The fire was burning “a whole lot of grasses and gorses and peat”, Norris said.