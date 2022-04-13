Man admits to digging illegal track, refuses to pay fine

Jamie Hale has admitted to excavating a track through people’s properties in February.

A man who admitted excavating an illegal track through Nelson properties says he did it for his children’s safety.

In February, Toi Toi residents were confused and frustrated when they discovered a man excavating a track through the bottom of their properties, causing damage and destroying native plants planted by a resident’s family.

Three weeks later, the council said an unnamed person had been fined $300 for digging the track.

When Stuff visited Jamie Hale he admitted he was the person who had excavated the track.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF The dirt track in April, nearly two months after it had been excavated.

Hale said he had dug the track to provide access to a tree he wanted to be removed, as it was a site where two people had died.

Local children - including his own – played in the area on their bikes, and they needed somewhere to play safely.

Hale said he had not gone through council channels before digging the track because “nothing would f...... happen.”

The Railway Reserve was “a fire hazard” and pathetic, with the pathway up to Jenner Rd not having lights for the past five years, he said.

Hale said he was “self-appointed,” and had paid $1600 to use the digger. He had not been hired by anyone to dig the track.

He had received the fine, but had ripped it up, and was not going to pay it, he said.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF A retaining wall that appears to be failing at 37 Jenner Rd.

In correspondence from the Nelson City Council, which was released to Stuff under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, council environmental officer Naomi Alderson said the dirt track had been excavated during the construction of an “access track” through the Railway Reserve to a failed retaining wall.

The access track was allowed as it was 1.2 metres in height, which was within acceptable parameters for earthworks.

While digging the access track, Hale carried out “unauthorised earthworks nearby”, which he was fined $300 for.

The access track leads to 37 Jenner Rd, which is owned by Nelson Four Walls Limited, a company owned by local jeweller Glen Tomlinson.

Stuff asked Tomlinson whether he had hired Hale to work on a failed retaining wall on his property.

Tomlinson said the track had nothing to do with him, and he did not know who Hale was, or why he had excavated the track.

He said it was “pure coincidence” that Hale had been working on a digger in the reserve around the time a retaining wall collapsed on his property.

He planned to fly a digger via helicopter to the property to fix the retaining wall.