Once a homeless teenager, a councillor wants shelter for all

Palmerston North city councillor Renee Dingwall says a night shelter would make all the difference to help people out of poverty.

Sleeping in parks. Making friends with people who had a couch to spare for a night. Living among the desperate, surviving on a $1.50 scoop of chips for the day.

These hardships were a way of life for Palmerston North city councillor Renee Dingwall for some of her teenage years.

And it is lived experience that makes her adamant the city council must invest $100,000 on a feasibility report about creating a night shelter in the city.

“I know what it feels like on the other side. I can see what does not work.”

Dingwall was born in Samoa, and remembers being the victim of a home invasion around the age of 13, which she thinks triggered her mental health issues.

It was when she was 16 and the family was living in Auckland that she ran away from home and spent the next couple of years living on the streets.

“I literally did not think I would live the next day. I lost faith in everything. I had a lot of hate, and I did not understand what was happening.

“I think I probably had PTSD. I was afraid of seeing a doctor, I could not afford it, and severed all my connections with family.”

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF 'Aria' talks about the hardship of being homeless and her desire to one day have a home to call her own. (First published January, 2022)

She learnt about hunger. She learnt that desperate people make terrible decisions. She learnt about loneliness and isolation.

At first, she tried to go to school, but that did not work out.

She worked a few shifts in a supermarket, which was ideal as they provided a uniform and she did not have to worry about how to buy clothes.

There was a job in a video store, where she bluffed her way through the expectation that she had seen the movies people were renting out.

But ultimately, worrying about where she was going to sleep at the end of the day was like a full-time job.

“There were people who could have helped me if they and I were both willing. But I had barriers and I did not want them to know.

“I fell through all the cracks. I was in a very dark space.”

The catalyst for picking herself up off the park bench was pregnancy.

There was help she was finally prepared to accept, and the drive to do what was best for her daughter.

She eased into a life of volunteering, she moved to Dunedin where she met her husband Hugh, they came to Palmerston North, she worked at the Volunteer Resource Centre, and was endorsed by the Green Party to run for the city council in 2016.

But there was no way she would accept any glib compliments about the way she turned her life around, which she said included a lot of luck.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff No one should have to rely on luck to rise out of homelessness according to Palmerston North city councillor Renee Dingwall.

“I got through it. But nobody should ever have to. It's not a matter of resilience and being strong. It's a matter of changing the system, so nobody has to go through it.”

Dingwall said she had not talked a lot about having been homeless, partly to protect her family, and because she knew first impressions mattered.

“I already get judgment for being a younger brown woman.”

But she had chosen to speak out because it was important.

“We can't keep expecting our vulnerable people to be resilient and push through, because most of the time, they can't.

“Once you are trapped in poverty, you and the generations after you are stuck there.”

ANDY MACDONALD/STUFF Nick Smith found Richard sheltering from the rain. Determined to get a roof over his head, he told a motel the homeless man was his uncle.

Dingwall said she was keen to see a night shelter that adopted the “housing first” principle.

It was about a roof over the head, a bed to sleep on, and something to eat, then sorting out the other issues people were dealing with.

“If someone had done that for me, it would have changed a lot.”

Dingwall said home should be a fundamental human right.

“Without it, everything falls apart.”

For too many people, the possibility of being homeless was just one rent increase or a sold flat away, and totally not their own fault or something to feel ashamed about.

“We need to fix that, not blame people.”

The city council is expected to adopt a recommendation at Wednesday's meeting to spend $100,000 on a night shelter feasibility study.