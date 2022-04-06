Next steps unclear for Christchurch council on red zone 'Freedom Village'

Christchurch council staff are meeting daily with a group which set up a “Freedom Village” in the red zone and have even dropped off portaloos – but are unsure what they can do about it.

The group, which has links to Kyle Chapman – former leader of far-right group NZ National Front – has erected tents and towed caravans onto the site between Brooker Ave, Dunair Dr and New Brighton Rd.

Chapman claimed in a video on the group’s public Facebook Page some staying there were protesters from Cranmer Square – an anti-mandate occupation which lasted more than three weeks.

Christchurch City Council’s head of parks, Andrew Rutledge, said they became aware the group were staying in the Burwood part of former residential red zone on Friday.

Staff were meeting daily with people at the campsite to understand their situation, he said.

They were also working with police, Fire and Emergency, and social service agencies to ensure the safety of the people camping there, and the safety of nearby residents and the public who used the area.

“We are talking daily with the group occupying the land, and we’re hoping we can get a quick resolution.”

Stuff A number of tents, camper vans, and vehicles are parked in the area.

However, Rutledge said it was a difficult situation, with the land owned by Land Information New Zealand but managed by the council.

“One of the first things that we need to establish is whether the residential red zone is considered a park and therefore subject to our 2016 Parks and Reserves Act.

“That will help determine the next steps.”

In the meantime, he said council had brought in a rubbish skip and portaloos to the site, “so the group staying there can keep the site tidy and hygienic”.

STACY SQUIRES The Cranmer Square anti-mandate protest is packing up after having come to an agreement with police to do so.

Rutledge said council had received a number of complaints from the community about the group, and some of its behaviour.

“It is important that if anyone in the area has concerns, they call the appropriate lead agency.

“For example if they are worried for their safety, they should call the police, or if there is a fire they should call Fire and Emergency New Zealand.”