Police recruit stood down, investigation launched after 'comments'

An employment investigation is underway into comments made by a recruit at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

A police recruit has been stood down pending an internal employment investigation.

A police spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday an employment investigation was under way into comments made by a recruit at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

“One recruit has been stood down until the investigation is complete,” the spokeswoman said.

Do you know more? Email Sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

Police did not say what the comments related to.

The spokeswoman said police had the same privacy obligations as any other employee and was not in a position to provide any further detail at this time.

A spokesman for the Independent Police Conduct Authority, said they had been notified of an “incident” at the college.

“We are triaging the notification at this stage,” he said.