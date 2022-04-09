Obituary: Anne Hall fought sexism in both medicine and moutaineering

Anne Hall with Chancellor Hut, in Westland National Park, in the background. She was a keen mountaineer and tramper, despite calling the pastime “very sexist” in her early days.

Dr Anne Hall: psychiatrist and mountaineer; b December 21, 1929; d March 8, 2022

At the age of 3 or 4, Anne Hall announced to her family that she was going to be a doctor when she grew up. It was certain to be a tough challenge. Although she attended Epsom Girls Grammar, the closest it came to science for girls was home science.

In her final year, she persuaded a teacher to give her some physics and zoology lessons, but she missed out on medical intermediate at Auckland University. Nothing daunted, she took herself off to Otago to repeat intermediate and gained admission to the fiercely competitive medical school. She thrived in Dunedin, and not just in medicine.

“We had a marvellous social life,” she recalled. “No-one ever sat at home on a Saturday. There were dances and balls and parties. At the weekend you would take a whole bottle of brandy, 1.2 litres, which you would drink over the course of the evening, along with ginger ale. I had a very good head for alcohol and could always remember what happened, but my partner would pass out! No mixed flatting and no sex, of course, because that was pre the pill. I was a terrible prude anyway, but we certainly had great fun.”

Andris Apse/Supplied Anne was not a woman to be trifled with, and was determined to maintain certain standards.

It was at Otago that she also developed her great love of the mountains, and was to do many climbs in the Southern Alps, the highlight being a winter ascent of Mt McKerrow, which had been rarely attempted, along with Fred Hollows of eye surgery fame.

READ MORE:

* Moana Jackson – a scholar and a gentle man

* Obituary: Tea-making snub spurred a lifetime of advocacy for women

* Obituary: Russell Kerr, dancer, choreographer and mentor to many



A very long day might involve crossing the Southern Alps from the west and ending up at the Hermitage at Mt Cook, a 23-hour expedition, and no sleeping on the job. She could carry a 30-kilogram pack and loved those big long ice axes.

“I loved being in the mountains – it was wonderful looking out on the landscapes from on top of a peak. I wasn’t great technically, but I was very fit and determined, and that takes you a long way.

“Mind you, I had a terrible fear of heights, but that wasn’t going to put me off climbing. I just kept saying to myself, ‘Don’t look down, Anne, don’t look down!’ ”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Ōkārito, where Anne Hall moved in the early 1990s.

There were only a handful of female mountaineers at the time, but she commanded respect. “Of course mountaineering was very sexist in those days, but so was society. I used to do the cooking in the huts, but I didn’t mind because I was a good cook, whereas the men were awful cooks and you wouldn’t want to eat their food!”

Colleen Anne Conyngham was born in Auckland. After graduating from Otago, she returned to her home city, where she eventuallygained a highly competitive position as medical registrar at Auckland Hospital.

In 1958 she married fellow doctor John Hall, and they were to have four children: Trish (who died of leukaemia at 24), Martin, Margot and Kate. Anne loved her family life, but was determined to keep her career going, so home help was always needed.

“In those days you followed your husband, and John was keen to study psychiatry in London, so off we went with two kids.” She was also determined to study psychiatry, and would eventually graduate with the same qualifications as John, while juggling challenging family responsibilities.

Returning to Wellington, she became a consultant psychiatrist in private practice, and head of the mental health unit at Wellington Hospital. She was head of the postgraduate training programme, and an associate professor at the medical school.

Supplied The former Seaview Hospital site in Hokitika, where Anne Hall worked until she was 72.

She specialised in eating disorders, convinced that the mind and body were inextricably linked, and believing that if you could alleviate the physical effects of starvation that would be of great benefit in enabling more rational thinking. She became a leading authority on anorexia, and attained an international reputation.

“If you had a patient with eating disorders, you always tried to get them in to see Anne Hall, who had a great team working with her, and this was at a time when women medical specialists were rare,” recalls Dr Carol Shand, a retired Wellington GP.

“She was always curious about people and their personal dynamics ... She was warm, thoughtful, empathetic, at times acerbic and other times funny when interacting with her friends,” recalls Professor Sarah Romans​, a former colleague.

In a typically modest assessment of her achievements Anne once said: “Yes, we certainly helped many people to overcome their disorders, but others we didn’t, and that is the nature of it, I’m afraid.”

She and John parted company amicably, and in the early 1990s she decided to migrate to the West Coast and take up a position as psychiatrist at the Seaview Psychiatric Hospital​ near Hokitika​, where she worked till she was 72.

On a personal level she wanted to indulge her love of nature and to build her own house at Ōkārito, where neighbours included writer Keri​ Hulme, landscape photographer Andris Apse​ and his wife Lynne, and committed community-minded people like forester Ian James, who started Ōkārito Kiwi Tours​, and his wife Debbie.

There were Shakespeare reading groups (which Anne took great delight in dressing up for), and music groups from throughout New Zealand loved to play at Donovan’s Store. The Ōkārito Community Association was very active, converting the old school into a backpackers and adding a campground.

Anne was not a woman to be trifled with, and was determined to maintain certain standards. Ian James vividly recalls what might be termed the Clochemerle Incident.

David Alexander/Stuff Anne Hall, in the black shirt, enjoyed the community spirit of Ōkārito. Here she shares a darkened negative with neighbours Bryce Thomson, left, Jo McPherson, and Charles MacMurray while watching a solar eclipse in 2008.

The community association had decided to install a urinal in the toilet block, and Ian was in charge. Later, Anne came storming into his house, demanding to know what he was doing allowing such a monstrosity to be installed. Now he could have asked what she was doing in the men’s urinal in the first place, but didn’t dare. “It was most unusual for Anne to be so outraged, and I must confess I had just left the plumber to get on with the job.”

He went down there and agreed she had a point. The urinal was like a large trough, where four men could stand shoulder to shoulder, and it was rather ugly. It was pulled out and a neighbour subsequently grew some great strawberries in it.

She was also a commanding figure on the West Coast Conservation Board, where her razor-sharp mind, coupled with her mountain experiences, made her a formidable figure.

Former chair Hamish Macbeth recalls her contribution. “As the board got to know her, she became the elder statesperson; much respected and revered, but also much loved. She never attended a meeting without being well prepared. The board completed the Conservation Management Strategy during her time, and Anne was a significant contributor to the board’s final input. She also had a great store of red wine and was very generous with it.”

Anne left Ōkārito in 2014 when she could no longer drive, and immersed herself in the cultural bow wave of Wellington, where she loved attending concerts and functions. She eventually went into Te Hopai Home and Hospital​ and continued her lifelong love of reading three or four books a week.

She was a forthright and fearless character who took life’s challenges in her stride, but beneath the occasionally stern exterior was a woman who was kindly and compassionate, and loved to laugh. She was a staunch friend to so many people and was always in your corner. She adored her children, her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

As that great woman mountaineer Jill Tremain, who died in a Himalayan avalanche, once said: “Life is a cup to be filled, not a measure to be drained.” That whakataukī fits Anne Hall perfectly.

Sources: Margot, Martin and Kate Hall, Chris Hickford (DOC Hokitika), Ian and Debbie James, Carol Shand, Hamish Macbeth, earlymedwomen.auckland.co.nz. Women and mountaineering in New Zealand1920-50, Alexander Turnball Library.