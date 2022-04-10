Nelson woman's six-year fight against street speeders

“They wear you down, you give up. Then you think, ‘that’s not right’, so you go back in again," says Andrea Warn of her fight for safer streets.

Fed up with speeding drivers on her street, Andrea Warn laid a trap.

The Nelson woman lives on Seymour Ave, a 300 metre throroughfare that channels traffic from The Brook into the centre of town.

Before speed bumps were installed, speeding drivers would put their foot down on the short street, slamming their brakes when they hit the 90-degree bend at either end.

At Warn's end, cars often slid onto the grass verge before driving away unscathed. When complaints to Nelson City Council didn't get results, Warn dug rocks and a bollard into the ground and planted tussock and flax around them to create a “boy racer catcher”.

READ MORE:

* Concerns over blocked cycleway 'fall on deaf ears'

* Victory children grapple with a steep rise in road traffic

* How much money can you really save trading the car for an ebike?



After that, speeding drivers who drifted onto the grass damaged their cars.

“All the neighbours come out and applaud, and they limp off down The Brook,” Warn said.

The catcher is one of dozens of actions Warn has taken to make her street and the surrounding area safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Impatient with the council's lack of action, Warn, who has a background in activism and union organising, began gathering evidence.

Andrea Warn/Supplied It looks innocuous, but the road-side tussock disguises rocks and a bollard: Andrea Warn's 'boy racer catcher'.

Over six years, she reported every bad driver, took hundreds of photos, documented crashes and recorded speeding drivers with a radar gun. With her daughter’s help, she spent three mornings monitoring road traffic, presenting her findings to the council with a group of children.

“I want the kids to know they can make change in their communities,” Warn said.

But change was hard won, and in the end, a speeding pizza delivery driver was the catalyst.

The teenager crashed his car, overturning the vehicle and sending Warn and her neighbours running into the street. It was one of several crashes in just a few weeks, and Warn assumed the worst.

Andrea Warn/supplied A pizza delivery driver who overturned his car was the catalyst for action on Seymour AVe.

“I thought his arm was crushed by the driver’s window, but it was a pizza base, upside down. We got him out and checked over, and gave him a chair and blanket until the ambulance and police arrived.”

Warn’s post on her Facebook group, KidsCrossing Nelson Whakatu, caught the attention of NCC councillors Judene Edgar and Rachel Sanson last year, and a few months later speed bumps were installed on the street.

Now, Warn and her neighbours can sleep with their windows open, no longer bothered by the noise from speeding vehicles.

But Warn isn't done. She's on a mission to improve conditions for all the children who have to “navigate 1950s infrastructure" on their walk or cycle to school.

Parents who drive their children the short distance to school tell Warn it's too dangerous to walk. Warn knows all the danger spots: the crossings with poor visibility, a “roundabout of doom” (“it's a lottery every time you go through it”), and large cars doing U-turns at school pick up.

Andrea Warn/Supplied Andrea Warn has documented dozens of crashes, as well as poor parking and near misses.

In the past, she's run walking buses. Her own children are now 13 and 9, old enough to get themselves to school, travelling together.

But potential danger is always in the back of Warn's mind.

“I’m always reminding them where to look out ... It's risk mitigation all the time.”

Warn's own history has given her extra reasons for caution.

When she was 8, she was at home with her dad when the phone rang.

“They said, ‘is your dad home? Megan's been hit by a car’.”

Her 7-year-old sister, walking to the dairy with a friend, had been struck by a ute. The family rushed down the road to find the little girl lying in the gutter, her femur snapped.

Megan spent 10 weeks in hospital and even longer in recovery.

“When I see a near miss, that's what goes through my head.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Scotty Robertson controls the traffic and Victory Primary School children at a crossing outside the school at the St Vincent St, Totara St intersection.

The near misses she sees almost daily spurs Warn on in her fight for safer streets. It's a battle that's exhausting, and usually thankless. But she won't stop.

“They wear you down, you give up. Then you think, ‘that’s not right’, so you go back in again.”

Councillor Rachel Sanson, who raised Warn's issues with the transport team, said bringing about change in your community took a “lot of different efforts”.

“Making submissions to the long term plan, speaking at public forums, being really persistent with elected members and council staff. It's a lot harder than it should be.

“[Warn] has determination and persistence, most people give up.”

Sanson said this wasn’t a critique of council staff.

“They need clear strong support from around the council table. If they don’t have that, it's very difficult for them to make changes.”