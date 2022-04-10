Cake detective hunts for deserving birthday boys and girls

Laura Casey has made over 600 cakes and is fundraising to continue to do more

A Waikato teenager used to be too embarrassed to say when her birthday was, but that changed when she received a birthday cake on her 17th birthday.

The charity organisation Cake Detectives has produced more than 600 cakes for vulnerable kids in the region.

Founder Laura Casey said she recently got a message from the teenager who received their third cake.

“[She said] how much of a difference it had made. She never used to tell anyone it was her birthday because she was embarrassed to tell her friends because they never did anything for 17 years of her life.”

Originally the birthday cakes were for foster children, but that’s expanded to working with 26 organisations such as kids in safe houses with women’s refuge, parent line and True Colours. Cakes are also given to children when they finish treatment at the oncology ward at Waikato Hospital.

Casey said they’re making about 10 cakes a week and believe they could do about 400 this year, as long as there are no Covid-19 interruptions.

It’s a growth Casey hadn’t expected.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Laura Casey is the cake detective - she makes birthday cakes for those who can't afford it.

“I thought I would make 50 cakes a year. But it just seems to have worked well and grown naturally.”

Currently Casey is doing a givealittle page until April 14 with funds going directly into ingredients, decorations and packaging of the birthday cakes.

They have passed their original mark of $5000 and are now hoping for $15,000 which would fund the cakes for the year.

“We now have bake days at the YWCA every three months and we bake about 200 layers of cake, freeze them and use them as we go, otherwise it wouldn’t be possible.”

Casey calls on people from Volunteer Waikato for the bake days and the YWCA donates their commercial kitchen.

Cake Detective The cake from a kid finishing cancer treatment is one of Laura Casey's favourites.

“They can fit 25 cakes in an oven, and they have two ovens, and they have a big commercial mixer.

Casey started working from home but is now based out of Sweet Pea Parties shop where she can work her magic for free.

She juggles it around her two young sons and can’t see that changing anytime soon.

“It’s worth it, obviously I do it because I am passionate about it and knowing what I am passionate about is impacting on other people just makes it worth it.

“It’s something so small, yet to the kids it’s something they remember”.