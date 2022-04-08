Chinese gold-mining relics to be protected in trail restoration

Janet Willis, pictured with her dog Chops, wants to restore the old Port Race Track to become a destination where locals and tourists alike can view historically significant artefacts from the Chinese gold-mining boom in the late 1800s.

Janet Willis has been exploring the Ports Race Track for more than six years, shimmying down old mining elevators and climbing through vast amounts of shrubbery.

The track follows the original port's water race, which provided water for alluvial gold mining at Round Hill for more than 60 years.

Willis has formed a group of people from Riverton to restore the historically significant trail, which contains relics of the Chinese gold-mining boom of the late 1800s.

As both an endurance runner and a gold-miners daughter, Willis believed the trail was historically significant and should be preserved, and thought it could offer tourism potential for Riverton.

READ MORE:

* Walking in Wonderland: Family-friendly treks in the deep south

* Five of the best hidden walks in and around Queenstown

* Family apologise for relative's snub to Riverton residents 147 years ago



Willis began talking to members of the community about restoring the track six weeks ago, and by Friday a group of more than 48 people had committed to helping out.

A subcommittee of the Pourakino Catchment Group had been formed in order for the group to receive funding for the restoration work, with work beginning on Sunday.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Copies of old mining photographs from the area, part of the display at the Te Hikoi Museum in Riverton. [File photo]

Round Hill was once the site of Canton – a Chinese settlement home to up to 500 men where gold was discovered in the late 1800s.

Unlike Arrowtown’s surviving Chinatown, settlers in Canton constructed their village – which included hotels, opium dens, boarding houses and gambling parlours – out of wood, which has since rotted away into Southland bush.

Even so, Willis said the mining artefacts were in “amazing condition”, and has come across aqueducts, elevators, old tram lines and various other mining equipment still intact.

Willis believed that because of the quality Chinese craftsmanship the vast majority did not need any restoration work, but would need to be fenced off to prevent future damage.

Janet Willis/Supplied Although overgrown, Willis says there is an incredible potential for the historically significant trail to be restored. Pictured: Old mines which can be clearly seen from the trail.

“The trail itself has only degraded in the sense of growth, it’s the old foot bridges and old logs that have started to fall away," she said.

She envisioned setting up signage which would detail the history of the land, as well as fencing off old mines to both preserve the artefacts and keep users of the trails safe.

The hard-work would be restoring the trail, which had become overgrown, and adding foot bridges into the gullies, she said.

Many farmers in the area were on board, who had volunteered to help with fencing, she said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Willis pictured sitting above an old mine on the Long Hilly track. She envisions setting up similar protection around mines on the Port Race Track.

Willis had a vision for the trail to become a tourist hot spot, and hoped to eventually construct an e-bike trail for ease of access.

First and foremost though, Willis wanted to invite Southlanders to explore the history of their backyards – before it’s taken over by international tourists.

“The group of woman I took through the other day were just so excited, they get to fall in love with what’s in their backyard ... and it’s amazing,” she said.