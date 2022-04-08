Christchurch stadium project facing 'enormous pressure' with material costs

An official site blessing of Te Kaha (the arena) and Te Kaharoa (the precinct), and a sod-turning ceremony mark the start of early works on Canterbury’s 30,000 seat stadium.

Christchurch’s $533 million stadium project, Te Kaha, is facing “enormous pressure” over material costs as it nears the end of its design work.

It will also be a challenge to get the facility open by mid-2025, its chairman says.

It is now less than three months until city councillors will be asked to approve the final contract for the project, which will also contain the final price tag.

On Friday, civic leaders gathered on the central city land where the stadium will be built for an official blessing and sod turning.

Work to prepare the three blocks for construction will begin in coming weeks.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Labour MP Megan Woods, project chairman Barry Bragg, and Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel turn the soil on the site of the city’s new stadium.

Barry Bragg, the chairman of the company governing the stadium project, said the budget and opening date were under pressure and being reviewed monthly.

The project team were investigating the costs of materials, including steel, in local and international markets, he said.

“That’ll give us a better idea of what the final numbers are going to be,” Bragg said. “But it is fair to say that those numbers are under enormous pressure at the moment.”

Bragg said some of these costs were due back towards the end of April.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Barry Bragg, the chairman of the company governing the stadium project, says the budget and opening date are under pressure.

How that will affect the project’s final budget will be known by the end of June, when city councillors will be asked to approve the contract to build the stadium.

The council currently has $533m set aside for the project.

“We’d like to give some more definitive responses on how it’s shaping up, but we really can’t do that until all that information comes in,” Bragg said.

Asked about the mid-2025 opening date, Bragg said it would be challenging to meet.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied This is what Te Kaha is expected to look like once it is built.

“There is no question about it, in today’s environment with supply chain, materials, labour, it will be challenging.”

Labour MP Megan Woods said Friday’s blessing and soil-turning was the culmination “of a very long journey”.

“It’s fair to say, and I think many standing here today and over a cup of tea later may talk about it, there have been some frustrations getting here,” she said. “But I think today we can celebrate the fact that we are here.”

Woods said the idea of Canterbury without a permanent sports stadium “is a bit like a pub with no beer”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Civic leaders turn out for an official blessing of Te Kaha and Te Kaharoa.

Woods acknowledged David Kennedy, the chief executive of the Te Kaha stadium company, who previously worked at Eden Park.

“We have one message to you as Cantabrians, David – just make it better than Auckland,” she said.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said the stadium would be “an extraordinary last of the anchor projects” and help the city have a brighter future.

“We are the sporting capital of New Zealand, I think that is unable to be questioned,” she said.

Early on-site works at the stadium site, called Te Kaharoa, will begin this month.

The works include preparing the ground for construction of Te Kaha and putting up a perimeter fence.

The entire Te Kaharoa precinct will be built across three city blocks, bordered by Madras, Hereford, Barbadoes and Tuam streets.

Te Kaha will sit at the south end of these blocks.