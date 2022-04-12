Black Power members allowed to work as security guards, tribunal rules

Martin Cooper's name used to be synonymous with Black Power in South Auckland. But for many years now, he's more closely associated with marae.

Two patched Black Power members have been found suitable to hold security guard licences, despite objections from police and an employer.

In two separate decisions, the New Zealand Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority said there was “no actual conflict” for two different patched Black Power members to hold security certificates.

One of the men, Aucklander David-James Harris, had been a security worker since 2014. He joined the Papakura Black Power chapter more recently and became a ‘sergeant of arms,’ also known as an enforcer.

When his employer Allied Security found out, it filed a complaint with the authority, saying his patch made him unsuitable to be a security worker.

At the hearing, Harris gave several references who called him “an excellent security guard, and they spoke highly of his professionalism while at work and his character”, the decision said.

Allied Security accepted it had no issues with Harris while he was working, but was worried about a “potential conflict of interest” between his patch and his job.

David Hallett/Stuff Two Black Power members have been told they can keep working as security guards. (File photo)

Police told the authority they had no reasons to believe Harris shouldn't be in security, but agreed on the potential conflict of interest.

“They also advised that Mr Harris has a history of engaging positively with the Police, that he has no negative history and that he appears to effect conflict management well.”

Harris was no longer a sergeant of arms, the authority’s decision said. The adjudicator dismissed the complaint against him.

Meanwhile, in Whakatāne, patched Black Power member Meketu Mahauariki applied for his security certificate but had disqualifying convictions. He applied for an exemption and police objected, leading to the hearing.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Meketu Mahauariki has four drink-driving convictions. (File photo)

The authority heard Mahauariki was convicted of breaching community work in April 2021 and his driver’s licence was suspended after he amassed too many demerit points. He also has four drink-driving convictions.

At his hearing, he described to the adjudicator how he had changed since his offending.

“He says he has stopped drinking and is committed to staying away from alcohol. He has opened up about the trauma in his past and is dedicated to obtaining counselling to assist him to deal with and move past his prior trauma.

“He now has a mortgage to pay and is committed to providing a secure income for his family.”

As for his gang patch, Mahauariki told the hearing his Black Power chapter did not condone violence, and he had already been stood down from the gang for six months, which contributed to his change in lifestyle.

Today, his family was his priority, he said. He already had a full-time job offer in security, which would help him keep up his positive changes.

“Providing for them comes before everything, including his Black Power membership. Therefore, earning an income would take precedence over any potential conflicting gang allegiance.”

Both decisions said in most cases, a security guard becoming a patched member of a gang meant they were no longer suitable to be a security worker.

However, there was no actual conflict between the men being patched gang members and security guards, nor evidence that their gang membership would impact on their work.