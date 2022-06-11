'Fraudulent, dishonest' woman who stole $250,000 from dying grandmother 'won't stop'

Over four years, Penny Robyn Cromie drained her grandmother’s account of $250,000. The elderly woman, suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease, was unaware of the fraud conducted by the granddaughter she had raised from birth.

Cromie is six months into a 34-month prison sentence for the fraud, but people who know her say prison isn’t a deterrent, and she’ll get out and start over.

In his sentencing in the Nelson District Court, Judge David Ruth said Cromie was a risk wherever money was concerned.

“I regard you as a fraudulent, dishonest person and I think you are a high risk to anyone else with whom you enter any relationship involving money.”

It’s Cromie’s second prison term: in 2003 she was jailed for a car import scam.

Anne Lemon, who knew both Cromie and Noeline Ferguson, the grandmother whose money she stole, says the convicted woman would not stop.

“If you can do that to the one person who loved you … she will do it again. She’ll come out of prison, create another life. She won’t stop.”

Lemon knew Cromie’s extended family in Ashburton. They were all part of the tight-knit equestrian community, and Cromie’s mother, Stephanie, was a talented rider, Lemon said.

When Stephanie was killed in a riding accident, Ferguson raised Cromie, a small baby at the time.

David Alexander/Stuff Cromie, during her 2003 sentencing for the car import scam that left her victims almost $380,000 out of pocket.

Cromie was a troubled teen, and Lemon was not surprised when she heard about the car import scam that landed the young woman, then 24 and living in Christchurch, a 21-month prison sentence in 2003.

Cromie had told her customers she could import cheap, damaged cars from Japan and have them repaired and registered in New Zealand.

Eighteen customers lost almost $380,000, and Cromie pleaded guilty to 22 charges of theft and one of forgery, relating to a letter from a lawyer she'd crafted to assure a customer the transaction was above board.

Police found Cromie had used the money to buy furniture, electronics, jewellery, vehicles, cosmetic surgery and breast implants.

Wayne Henderson met Cromie while she was living in Northland, around 2008. She seemed smart, capable and personable: a good fit for the account manager position at his Kerikeri insurance brokerage, he said.

“She wasn't known to us at all. She came in with her CV, we thought she might be suitable.”

But Henderson soon found her mind wasn’t on the job – at least, not his.

Stuff Judge David Ruth said Cromie was “basically a dishonest person”.

“She was preoccupied at work with horses and all sorts of things. She annoyed the staff as she was always on the Internet or TradeMe or on her phone.”

Three or four months into the job, Cromie failed the requisite police check, ruling her out for the registration requirement for her role.

When Henderson began the process of “exiting” Cromie, she mounted a civil claim. Henderson paid around $10,000 in legal fees and a settlement to end the costly process as quickly as possible.

It’s a puzzle to Henderson why Cromie applied for the job knowing she would fall at that hurdle.

Henderson’s dealt with a lot of crafty people, he said. But Penny Cromie stuck out.

“She was smart, good-looking, she could have done anything. She was an OK person on the outside, but quite a sneaky person, always stuff going on in the background.”

Cromie’s latest offending, which saw her plead guilty to four representative charges of theft, began around a decade ago.

Judge Ruth described a close relationship between Cromie and Noeline Ferguson, the grandmother who raised her.

Ferguson supported her granddaughter financially, and had taken an interest in her businesses ventures, Ruth said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Cromie still has her defenders, especially in the close-knit horse world.

In 2011, with Ferguson suffering with early onset Alzheimer's Disease, Cromie was granted joint power of attorney over her affairs with a co-signatory Ms Robb, Ferguson’s daughter and Cromie’s aunt.

By late 2013, Ferguson’s condition had deteriorated, and she was unable to make financial decisions. That November, unbeknownst to her aunt, Cromie made herself the sole signatory of her grandmother’s account.

When Ferguson moved into a rest home days later, Robb agreed Cromie would take care of rest home payments, provided she was consulted about any extra withdrawals.

In February 2017, Robb received an invoice from the rest home for $63,000 in unpaid invoices. When she went to the bank, she discovered numerous withdrawals from her mother’s accounts.

Cromie had transferred thousands of dollars to her personal and business accounts, and to pay expenses. She had also withdrawn a $820,000 term deposit, however some of the funds were recovered.

In all, Cromie had taken about $250,000 of her grandmother’s money, the judge said.

Ferguson died in March 2018, a few months after police began looking into Cromie.

Initially, Cromie had promised to pay back $297,000. However, by the time sentencing came around four years later, she had not paid “one cent”, Judge Ruth said.

Judge Ruth called the offending “straight theft ... from a person not in a position to resist”, telling Cromie she was “basically a dishonest person, and you will steal and defraud as it suits your purpose.”

Crown prosecutor Jeremy Cameron described the offending as “premeditated”, and Cromie’s offer to repay the funds over 30 years “hollow and worthless,” given she had no money.

The judge noted that in a pre-sentence report, Cromie declined to go over the police summary of facts “...because you said you did not want to relive the trauma that this situation caused you”.

According to a pre-sentence report, Cromie said she had learned a lesson: to document the funds her grandmother freely gave her.

“This is total nonsense,” the judge told Cromie. “Your grandmother was not in a position to... give consent on any legal basis to what you were doing.”

He believed Cromie was at risk of re-offending.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Penny Cromie will be eligible to apply for parole in November.

“This was straight theft by you from a person not in a position to resist or even probably know what you were doing.”

Public records show Cromie has been involved in several business ventures, including at least three picture framing businesses.

In 2019, the Inland Revenue was listed as a plaintiff in an application filed at the High Court to liquidate Fine Arts and Framing, the company Cromie bankrolled with her grandmother’s money. The liquidator’s report revealed the business owed creditors $126,000.

Cromie’s two other framing-related businesses Fine Arts, and Fine Arts Fit Out are still operating.

On Fine Arts Fit Out’s website, a bio littered with spelling errors describes Cromie as a “Sales Extraodinaire [sic] and chief extreme multi tasker.”

“When shes not buried finding art to compliment the latest trends or traveling the country visiting clients she out in the sand pit training with her dressage horse.”

Projects pictured on the company website include a retirement village.

Cromie declined a request for an interview.

Stuff contacted a number of Cromie’s family members, former friends, business associates and acquaintances.

Most said they were too intimidated by Cromie to speak.

“Please keep my name out of it,” one said.

“She presents well, and she’s a very clever operator,” another said. “She’d lay the groundwork in case anything came out. She plans ahead years.

“There’s just no conscience there, that part of her brain is not there ... The destruction she caused…”

Cromie also had her defenders. One, who asked not to be named, said the car import scam had been a “dumb mistake when she was a kid”. They also challenged the current sentence, maintaining Ferguson did not have Alzheimer’s Disease and knew what she was doing.

Former family friend Anne Lemon said Cromie still had friends in the “horse world”.

“A lot of people think she is a goddess, a superstar. But she’s not a superstar, she’s a criminal.”

Unlike others contacted by Stuff, Lemon said she wasn’t afraid of Cromie. Mostly, she just felt disgust, she said.

“[Ferguson] was an incredible grandmother,” Lemon said. “They were highly respected people in Ashburton, trotting trainers, lovely, wonderful people.

“For Penny to do that, it’s like robbing your mother.”