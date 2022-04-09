GNS Science voyage to Tongan volcano forced to turn back after equipment failure

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruption on January 15 caught on camera. (Video first published April 2022).

GNS scientists sailing to Tonga to survey the ocean floor around the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai volcano after January's devastating eruption have been forced to turn around five days into their voyage due to equipment issues.

Scientists Dr Cornel de Ronde and Dr Craig Miller are “bitterly disappointed” to have to delay the three-week voyage in their research vessel, RV Kaharoa, after it was discovered the multibeam transducer had broken.

The device would have been used to produce the bathymetric maps of the caldera – the crater left by the eruption – and upper flanks of the volcano.

The scientists are planning to be the first group to find out what changes were caused by the January 15 eruption and subsequent tsunami, described by GNS Science as “unparalleled on Earth for almost 140 years.”

Supplied The research vessel being used for the voyage, RV Kaharoa.

“The equipment might be broken, but our team remains resolute,” Dr de Ronde said.

“While the delay is agonising, the work will be completed once a solution is found to resolve the equipment issues.”

Their mission will include mapping thousands of square kilometres of the sea floor and measuring the gravity and magnetic signatures of the caldera.

They plan to locate the main vent and pinpoint where any future eruptions at the volcano might come from while obtaining clear detail about underwater changes to help inform tsunami modelling for future events.

The knowledge gained will be vital to help protect people living in high-risk areas from the impacts of similar natural disasters in the future.

Tonga Geological Services The January 15 eruption and subsequent tsunami caused devastation in Tonga.

The team has now docked in Napier, where they are hoping a replacement multibeam can be installed.

When the group set sail on Tuesday this week, GNS Science said it would take six days to arrive in Tonga. They were unable to say yet how far the group had travelled over five days before they had to turn back.

“Sometimes it doesn’t go to plan, and this is one of those times. We are all bitterly disappointed, but we are looking forward to getting things sorted, getting back out there, and getting the work done,” Dr de Ronde.

The voyage is funded by the National Science Foundation, with the support of Professor Bob Stern from the University of Texas, Dallas.

GNS is also contributing to the work from its Beneath the Waves Programme and Capability Development Fund.