Police investigating after woman digs up possible human skull in garden

Police officers lay a tarpaulin over the area where the possible human skull was found in Wadestown on Saturday.

Police will remain at a Wellington property overnight after a woman dug up what may be a human skull while replanting a tree.

An anthropologist will work with police to determine what the object is, and ESR testing may be required, Detective Sergeant Daniel Macintosh said at the Weld St property on Saturday evening.

Police were unable to provide any additional information about the discovery until further investigations have taken place.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Police will remain at the Wadestown property overnight.

They were called to the property at 12.15pm, after the woman dug up the object while replanting a tree in her garden. No other bones were found.

Macintosh said the skull did not appear to be recently buried.