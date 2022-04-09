Protesters' plan for in-store unmasking 'not acceptable', says supermarket management

Derek Tait, pastor of the Destiny Church in Christchurch led a freedom protest through the city today.

Supermarkets have told protesters planning to unmask in stores across the country on Sunday not to take out their frustrations on customers and staff.

Protesters have been circulating plans to go into New World supermarkets wearing their masks, then remove them while in-store to show their disapproval of the current Covid-19 mask mandates.

Police have confirmed they will be keeping an eye on the situation, and will respond if necessary.

But Foodstuffs NZ's head of public relations Emma Wooster didn't mince her words when she told the protesters to consider those they were putting at risk.

She said branches were “aware and prepared for” the proposed protest and said staff and customers should be able to “shop and work in peace and feel safe at all times”.

“Our teams have been working extremely hard to keep customers and team members safe for over two years now, it’s stressful and challenging enough for everyone, so to add to this by coming into the store un-masked and in groups is not acceptable,” Wooster said.

She said if people didn’t agree with wearing a mask while shopping, they shouldn’t take it out on the people tasked with making sure they have access to groceries.

“Show some respect for the job they’re doing and fellow customers who want and need the protection.”

Retailers have been reporting incidents of taff abuse by people angry about the mandates in force.

Last month a number of organic shop workers told Stuff they faced “vile” abuse from people who assumed they were anti-mandate.

“Those people who come in and are really quite abusive, one person can ruin your day. But those people are the minority,” said one retailer.

The anti-mandate movement has petered since the Wellington protest camp was shut down by police.

However, people have set up camps in other parts of the country with some setting up camp in the Christchurch red zone.

The “Freedom Village” group – which has links to Kyle Chapman, the former leader of far-right group NZ National Front – has erected tents and towed caravans onto the site between Brooker Ave, Dunair Dr and New Brighton Rd.